KIOXIA's next-gen EDSFF E1.S SSDs for hyperscale data centers released

KIOXIA continues to push forwad with enterprise infrastructure dominance, announcing its next-gen XD7P Series SSDs.

The new KIOXIA XD7P Series SSDs are designed from the ground up for hyperscale and general server applications in the new Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S form factor. KIOXIA's new fleet of XD7P Series SSDs is built on the second-generation of E1.S SSDs with Open Compute Project (OCP) Data Center NVMe SSD 2.0 specification support.

KIOXIA's new XD7P Series Data Center NVMe SSDs have improved performance, with up to 2x the sequential write performance and random read/write performance when it's put up against its predecessor. The new drives have been built for PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications, while KIOXIA teases PCIe 5.0 with its up to 32GT/s of bandwidth per lane is still in development.

At first, the company will debut its new XD7P Series SSDs in PCIe 4.0 variants at first, while PCIe 5.0 SSDs will be released "based on customer demand".

KIOXIA's new XD7P Series Data Center NVMe SSDs will arrive in 1.92TB, 3.84TB, and 7.68TB capacities.

KIOXIA XD7P Series highlights include:

EDSFF E1.S form factor with 9.5mm, 15mm and 25mm heat sink options

Designed to NVMe 2.0 and PCIe 4.0 specifications (PCIe 5.0 under development)

Supports the OCP Data Center NVMe SSD 2.0 r21 specification

Built on 5th generation BiCS FLASH™ 3D TLC flash memory and an improved proprietary controller

1 DWPD endurance and supports up to 7.68 terabyte capacity

Non-SED and TCG Opal SSC SED options

Maulik Sompura, senior director of product planning and management, KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "As hyperscale data centers get more sophisticated, the E1.S form factor is gaining in popularity over legacy form factors due to its break-through thermal and performance benefits. KIOXIA is pushing the envelope further with our next-gen XD7P E1.S NVMe and PCIe SSDs, which are equipped to support newly added, complex OCP features. With the XD7P, KIOXIA has made significant strides in capabilities compared to previous generation drives - which can lead to a substantial TCO advantage for customers."