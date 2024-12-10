KIOXIA's CM7 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD cryptographic module receives FIPS 140-3 Level 2 Validation

TL;DR: FIPS 140-3 Level 2 Validation is a cryptographic standard for enterprise SSDs, ensuring high security as set by NIST. KIOXIA's CM7 Series NVMe SSDs, with PCIe 5.0 speed, meet these standards, offering robust security for various applications. They provide capacities up to 30.72 TB and include advanced security features. FIPS 140-3 Level 2 Validation is a cryptographic standard for enterprise SSDs, ensuring high security as set by NIST. KIOXIA's CM7 Series NVMe SSDs, with PCIe 5.0 speed, meet these standards, offering robust security for various applications. They provide capacities up to 30.72 TB and include advanced security features.

FIPS 140-3 Level 2 Validation, or the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS), refers to the cryptographic module found in enterprise SSDs. These standards and security requirements laid out by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are used as a metric for companies and federal agencies to obtain hardware that meets stringent and specific government requirements.

KIOXIA's CM7 Series NVMe SSD brings PCIe 5.0 speed and performance to servers and storage applications, covering everything from AI to high-performance computing and transaction processing databases. Meeting the latest FIPS 140-3 standard makes them an excellent choice for all industries and federal agencies.

Compared to the FIPS 140-2 requirements, FIPS 140-3 includes stronger authentication and higher security standards for SSDs.

"Protecting data is becoming increasingly important to organizations of all sizes, and adhering to high security standards is being required for all types of storage," said Maulik Sompura, senior staff director of product marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "We continue to raise the bar with FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation for the cryptographic controller used in our SSDs, providing customers with peace of mind with some of the highest storage security measures available."

KIOXIA CM7 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe Enterprise SSDs are available in 2.5-inch and E3.S SSD form factors, with dual and single-port support. Capacities range from 1.6 TB to an impressive 30.72 TB (15.36TB in the E3.S form factor) and include security options like Sanitize instant erase (SIE), TCG Opal self-encrypting drive (SED) and SED utilizing the aforementioned FIPS 140-3 Level 2 module.