OCP Global Summit underway, KIOXIA demoing its cutting-edge SSD solutions

The 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit is underway and KIOXIA is there demonstrating cutting-edge speed, scalability, and energy efficiency.

The 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, which will run from October 15 to October 17, is currently underway at the San Jose McEnry Convention Center. This year's theme, 'From Ideas to Impact,' is about turning theoretical discussions and innovation into real-world solutions.

The new KIOXIA XD8 Series E1.S Data Center SSDs

NAND flash memory creators KIOXIA is there (booth #A) showcasing its data center and enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio, including the brand-new KIOXIA XD8 Series E1.S Data Center SSD line-up for hyperscale servers and storage. With the company's next-gen Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S and PCIe 5.0 SSDs on hand, it will demonstrate cutting-edge speed, scalability, and energy efficiency.

This includes speeding up AI applications and workloads in the age of generative AI and demonstrating how innovative technology like Flexible Data Placement (FDP) can dramatically extend the lifespan of SSDs. Here's a breakdown of some of KIOXIA's 2024 OCP Global Summit demonstrations.

KIOXIA CD8P Series Data Center NVMe SSDs running AiSAQ ANN search to speed up AI applications.

New KIOXIA XD8 Series E1.S Data Center SSDs for hyperscale data center servers and storage.

Flexible Data Placement (FDP) demonstrating a reduction to SSD write amplification factor (WAF).

KIOXIA XD7P Series E1.S Data Center SSDs showing Live Migration to reduce data center down time and enable more effective load balancing without interrupting application workloads.

"KIOXIA continues to drive innovation within the open compute ecosystem," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit at KIOXIA America, Inc. "We ensure our solutions align with the evolving needs of hyperscale data centers, empowering enterprises to harness the expansive potential of open standards. By pushing the boundaries of performance and efficiency, our PCIe 5.0 and EDSFF SSD solutions are raising the bar for modern data infrastructures."