KIOXIA XD8 Series SSDs for data centers are up to 73% faster thanks to new PCIe Gen 5 tech

KIOXIA's next-gen XD8 Series E1.S Data Center SSD Series is here, leveraging PCIe 5.0 and the latest NVMe standards for cutting-edge speed and performance.

KIOXIA has announced that its new KIOXIA XD8 Series PCIe 5.0 E1.S SSDs in the popular Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) are now available. The XD8 is KIOXIA's third-generation E1.S SSDs for cloud and hyperscale environments, with speed to meet the needs of modern systems that demand cutting-edge performance.

Thanks to PCIe 5.0 technology, the new KIOXIA XD8 Series presents a very welcome upgrade over the previous generation. With a sequential read performance of 12,500 MB/s and a sequential write performance of 5,800 MB/s, the XD8 is up to 73% faster than the previous generation.

It's improvements all around, too. The Random Read performance of 2,300 K IOPS represents a 48% improvement over the previous generation, while the Random Write performance of 250 K IOPS represents a 25% improvement. The XD8 also benefits from having a KIOXIA-designed SSD controller and the company's BiCS FLASH 3D memory and firmware.

The KIOXIA XD8 Series supports the Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacenter NVMe SSD V2.5 specification and complies with PCIe 5.0 (32 GT/s x 4) and NVMe 2.0 specifications. With 1.92, 3.84, and 7.68 terabytes (TB) capacities available, KIOXIA XD8 Series SSDs are now being sampled with select customers, including Microsoft, where they're being used in leading-edge Azure data centers.

"The latest SSDs, like KIOXIA's XD8 Series drives, provide high density, lower power, high performance, and serviceability that are required by Microsoft data centers," said Pablo Ziperovich, GM, Azure Memory & Storage Center of Excellence (AMS CoE), Microsoft Corporation.

"The KIOXIA XD8 Series is engineered to deliver superior PCIe 5.0 performance over previous generation SSDs and optimize thermal management, addressing the needs of OCP hyperscale environments," noted Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit at KIOXIA America, Inc. "As an active member of the OCP community, KIOXIA is committed to collaborating with leading server and storage system developers to harness the full potential of flash memory, NVMe, and PCIe technologies. Our continued innovation in this space ensures that the industry remains prepared to meet both current demands and future requirements."