KIOXIA SSD 'Flexible Data Placement' tech is a game changer for generative AI and the cloud

KIOXIA will be demoing tech that increases SSD lifespan threefold while also boosting performance at the 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit.

Alongside announcing its next-gen KIOXIA XD8 Series E1.S Data Center SSD Series with PCIe 5.0 technology, the company will also be at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, which will take place this week from October 15th to 17th in San Jose, CA.

It will demonstrate the benefits of KIOXIA XD Series SSDs equipped with Flexible Data Placement (FDP) functionality running the RocksDB database there. RocksDB is widely used in generative AI workloads, training, and cloud applications and is all about high-performance searches through vast amounts of data.

FDP is part of the NVM Express base specification (TP4161), where flexible control over data placement on an SSD can enhance performance and extend its lifespan. Here's KIOXIA summarizing what FDP brings to the table and how it can be an invaluable tool for modern data centers and generative AI.

SSDs follow instructions from host software and device drivers for data storage and erasure. As this process is repeated, data reallocation may occur within the SSD, potentially leading to reduced access speed and unnecessary consumption of flash memory write cycles, especially when data reallocation occurs frequently. Leveraging FDP can help mitigate potential data reallocation, maximizing the performance and lifespan of the SSD.

At the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, KIOXIA will showcase FDP in action on its KIOXIA XD Series Data Center NVMe SSDs, which have a custom plugin enabling FDP capability with RocksDB. Throughout its testing and evaluation, KIOXIA notes that FDP increases an SSD's lifespan threefold while delivering 1.8 times the performance of the RocksDB application.

KIOXIA plans to release its open-source RocksDB FDP compatibility plugin to the broader community, contributing to the overall efficiency of data centers now and in the future. The new KIOXIA XD8 Series E1.S Data Center SSD Series also supports the Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacenter NVMe SSD v2.5 specification.

If you're at the 2024 OCP Global Summit this week, be sure to check out the live demonstration at KIOXIA's booth (A7).