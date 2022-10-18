USB4 specs upgraded: 80Gbps can handle 4K 240Hz, 10K 60Hz displays

The USB-IF has announced the very latest (and super-fast) USB4 Version 2.0 standard, which is a major update to the USB standard that unleashes a huge 80Gbps of performance over USB-C connectivity.

USB-IF (the USB Implementer's Forum) announced the news today, doubling the maximum aggregate bandwidth of USB4 from 40Gbps to a huge 80Gbps, which will drive future-gen displays, high-performance storage and docks, and everything in between. The USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery (USB PD) specifications have also been updated, now unleashed to up to 80Gbps of performance.

The branding will be changing, with USB 80Gbps solutions featuring a new packaging logo that makes it easier for consumers -- unlike the HDMI standard, which can be confusing AF -- with USB 80Gbps products being fully backwards compatible with all previous versions of USB.

Inside, the new USB4 Version 2.0 drives up to 80Gbps thanks to a new physical layer architecture based on PAM3 signal encoding, over existing (yeah, existing) 40Gbps USB Type-C passive cables, and newly-defined 80Gbps USB Type-C active cables.

More excitingly, the USB-IF notes that for certain applications -- like driving very-high-performance USB4-based displays -- the USB Type-C signal interface can be configured asymmetrically to drive up to 120Gbps in one direction while keeping 40Gbps in the other direction. Very, very cool.

USB4 Version 2.0 also includes USB data architecture updated that enables Enhanced SuperSpeed USB data tunneling that exceeds 20Gbps, as well as better aligns with the just-updated DisplayPort 2.1 and current-gen PCIe 4.0 standard on motherboards.

USB-IF CEO Brad Saunders explained: "For engineers, USB4 is defined by its multi-protocol tunneling that architecturally differentiates it from its predecessors - USB 3.2 and USB 2.0. This updated technical specification extends USB4 speed and data protocol performance, enabling manufacturers to develop products that can deliver USB 80 Gbps in addition to existing USB 40 Gbps and USB 20 Gbps to end users".