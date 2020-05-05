USB 4.0 will support 8K and 16K displays on a single cable in 2021

If the dizzying heights of 8K at 7680 x 4320 weren't high enough, then 15,360 x 8640 (16K) might tickle your pickle -- and USB 4.0 is going to be dropping in 2021 and it should support both displays... all on a single cable.

CNET is reporting that USB 4.0 Type-C ports will pack DisplayPort 2.0 wiring, which will enable single-cable 8K displays and even more insane single-cable 16K displays. USB 4.0 will feature up to 40Gbps of bandwidth, and up to 80Gbps in x2 mode, and will pack tunneling technology that Thunderbolt currently enjoys meaning you can daisy chain devices all day long.

The 8K and 16K resolutions will both run at 60Hz over a single-cable USB 4.0 Type-C connector, as well as next-gen VR headsets. USB 4 is getting some major injections of bandwidth and features thanks to some of the Thunderbolt technology from Intel, where Thunderbolt 3 adopted the USB-C physical connector and now runs in USB alt mode.

Resolutions

4K resolution : 3840 x 2160

8K resolution : 7680 x 4320

16K resolution: 15,360 x 8640

