Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,587 Reviews & Articles | 60,520 News Posts

USB 4.0 will support 8K and 16K displays on a single cable in 2021

USB 4.0 Type-C ports could include DisplayPort 2.0 wiring: enables 8K and 16K displays on a single cable

Anthony Garreffa | May 5, 2020 at 10:23 pm CDT (1 min, 27 secs time to read)

If the dizzying heights of 8K at 7680 x 4320 weren't high enough, then 15,360 x 8640 (16K) might tickle your pickle -- and USB 4.0 is going to be dropping in 2021 and it should support both displays... all on a single cable.

USB 4.0 will support 8K and 16K displays on a single cable in 2021 02 | TweakTown.com

CNET is reporting that USB 4.0 Type-C ports will pack DisplayPort 2.0 wiring, which will enable single-cable 8K displays and even more insane single-cable 16K displays. USB 4.0 will feature up to 40Gbps of bandwidth, and up to 80Gbps in x2 mode, and will pack tunneling technology that Thunderbolt currently enjoys meaning you can daisy chain devices all day long.

The 8K and 16K resolutions will both run at 60Hz over a single-cable USB 4.0 Type-C connector, as well as next-gen VR headsets. USB 4 is getting some major injections of bandwidth and features thanks to some of the Thunderbolt technology from Intel, where Thunderbolt 3 adopted the USB-C physical connector and now runs in USB alt mode.

USB 4.0 will support 8K and 16K displays on a single cable in 2021 01 | TweakTown.com

Resolutions

  • 4K resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • 8K resolution: 7680 x 4320
  • 16K resolution: 15,360 x 8640

Connectivity Bandwidth

  • USB 2: 480Mbps
  • USB 3: 5-20Gbps
  • USB 4: 40Gbps
  • DisplayPort 1.0/1.1: 10.8Gbps
  • DisplayPort 1.2: 21.6Gbps
  • DisplayPort 1.3/1.4: 32.4Gbps
  • DisplayPort 2.0: 80Gbps
  • Thunderbolt 3: 40Gbps
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card (900-1G150-2500-000)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$2512.57
$2512.57$2489.99$2489.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2020 at 1:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnet.com, cdn.pocket-lint.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.