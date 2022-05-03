So, the first USB-C cable with insane 240W power is now available

USB-C 2.1 cables are here: offering a huge 240W of power and up to 40Gbps of data... not that you need it right now, or soon.

We knew they were coming, but it looks like they're here: next-gen USB-C cables that are capable of delivering a rather crazy 240W of power.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new USB-C 2.1 cables can deliver up to 240W of power, as well as up to 40Gbps of data... turning up out of nowhere by Club 3D. The cables aren't exactly for sale, nor are they on retailer shelves just yet... but the new Club 3D CAC-1573, CAC-1575, and CAC-1576 cables are on their way.

Which one will you want? Well, if you want the fastest then the Club 3D CAC-1576 is a USB4 Gen3x2 Type-C bi-directional cable that offers the full 240W of USB-PD (Power Delivery) and up to 40Gbps of bandwidth which is enough to drive up to 8K 60Hz. It's a small 1m cable, so make sure you're very close.

Club 3D's other cables: the CAC-1575 is a USB4 Gen2x2 Type-C bi-directional cable offering the same 240W of power charging... but 20Gbps of bandwidth (still good for 4K 60Hz displays).

Lastly, we have the CAC-1573 which comes as as USB2 Type-C bi-directional cable with 240W of charging and USB 2.0 data of up to 480Mbps.