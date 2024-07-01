This is the world's first Thunderbolt 5 cable: insane 120Gbps bandwidth, 240W charging for $23

Cable Matters unveils the world's first Thunderbolt 5 cable: offering its blistering 120Gbps bandwidth, and 240W of charging for just $23.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

The world's first Thunderbolt 5 cable has just been unleashed, with Cable Matters unveiling its new Thunderbolt 5 cable that enjoys its full 120Gbps of bandwidth and 240W of charging... starting from just $23.

This is the world's first Thunderbolt 5 cable: insane 120Gbps bandwidth, 240W charging for $23 302
Open Gallery 4

Cable Matters' new Thunderbolt 5 cable is manufactured by Lintes Technology and is available from Cablle Matters' own Amazon store. The 1ft cable costs $22.99, the 1.6ft cable costs $26.99, and finally, the largest 3.3ft cable costs $32.99.

Thunderbolt 5 has a single standard, so you will enjoy the full specs, bandwidth, and power of Thunderbolt 5 no matter the cable length. This includes 120Gbps of uni-directional bandwidth, up to 80Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth, up to 240W of power delivery, and backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports (as well as USB4 and USB Type-C).

The new Thunderbolt 5 standard was unveiled last year, and will debut inside of Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs later this year. Thunderbolt 5 is based on the USB4 version 2.0 standard, which means you'll have all of the features of USB, but then there's a beautiful Thunderbolt 5-exclusive feature called "Bandwidth Boost Mode" that is very exciting.

Thunderbolt 5's new Bandwidth Boost Mode goes above and beyond USB4 V2.0's maximum 80Gbps bandwidth limit, cranking up to a mind-boggling 120Gbps of bandwidth (which is for displays only). This was achieved by switching three of the four 40Gbps lanes to transmit mode, boosting total bandwidth from 80Gbps to 120Gbps in one direction, but limiting the receiving connection to 40Gbps.

This means that Thunderbolt 5 can support multiple 8K displays, and up to 4K 540Hz, 8K 120Hz, and everything in between. Thunderbolt 5 and its huge 120Gbps bandwidth means it has 50% more bandwidth than the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard, which is an incredible thing to see.

Buy at Amazon

Cable Matters [Intel Certified] 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 Cable with up to 120Gbps Bandwidth (Cable Matters [Intel Certified] 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 Cable)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2024 at 8:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags