All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi dies saving 11-year-old girl

Acer's new Predator BiFrost Arc A770 is for sale in Taiwan for $404

Acer's official store in Taiwan is selling the custom Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC graphics card for NT$12,900 (or around $404 USD).

Acer's new Predator BiFrost Arc A770 is for sale in Taiwan for $404
Published Oct 16, 2022 11:07 PM CDT
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

Acer's new Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC graphics card is for sale in Taiwan, with a listing on Acer's official store in Taiwan having the card in stock for NT$12,900 which works out to a shave over $400 USD.

If you can't buy Intel's slick Arc A770 Limited Edition (which there were so few made) then you might want to try your chances for a custom AIB model, with the Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC graphics card featuring factory overclocking, as well as 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Acer's new Predator BiFrost Arc A770 is for sale in Taiwan for 4 03 | TweakTown.com
3

16GB of GDDR6 memory is important because remember Intel offers their new Arc A770 graphics card with either 16GB GDDR6 or 8GB of GDDR6, depending on the model. Intel's own in-house Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, while the custom GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card has just 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

ASRock and GUNNIR have Intel Arc A770 graphics cards but they both have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, so the new custom Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC with its 16GB of GDDR6 memory stands out as the best AIB card in the Arc A770 arsenal so far.

Another issue as VideoCardz points out is buying the custom Intel Arc cards, because Intel doesn't make it easy getting their did-they-only-make-20-cards-or-something Arc A770s... and AIB cards are even harder.

Acer's new Predator BiFrost Arc A770 is for sale in Taiwan for $404 01 | TweakTown.com
3

GUNNIR only sells its Intel Arc cards through the Chinese JD store, ASRock sells its Phantom and Challenger Intel Arc cards through Newegg, and then there's the Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc card that is sold exclusively through Acer's official store in Taiwan.

Nice work, Intel. Getting the Arc journey flowing smoothly worldwide (I can't buy one here in Australia, period).

Acer's new Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC graphics card is one of the very best Arc A770 cards you can buy: it has 16GB of GDDR6 memory (the other GUNNIR + ASRock Arc A770s have 8GB GDDR6 memory), the GPU is overclocked to 2400MHz (Expreview did overclock the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux to 2650MHz GPU) while the TDP is 250W default, and 285W in OC mode.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.98
$499.98$538.89$588.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2022 at 9:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.