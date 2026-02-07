MSI Taiwan confirms RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z costs $5200 with one-day lottery event to try buy it

MSI Taiwan teases that its monster new GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z costs over $5000, and that users have to enter a lottery to win a chance to buy it.

TL;DR: MSI's new GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z graphics card, priced over $5,200, is a limited-edition, high-performance GPU with only 1,300 units worldwide. Due to its rarity, MSI is conducting a lottery for buyers, highlighting its exclusivity and extreme overclocking capabilities for enthusiasts and collectors.

MSI's powerful new GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z graphics card will cost over $5000, with users in Taiwan needing to join a lottery just for their chance to buy the card in the end.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

MSI announced a global giveaway of its new RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z graphics card a few weeks ago, after its monster unveiling at CES 2026 where we had a chance to scope the card out in the flesh (and it looks amazing, so does the unboxing experience alone).

The company has announced its lottery event for the chance to purchase a single MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z graphics card, where if you "win" the lottery, you'll have the chance to pay NT$165,000 which works out to around $5220 USD or so. This makes MSI's new monster GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z graphics card the most expensive RTX 5090 on the planet, excluding the made-from-real-gold ASUS ROG RTX 5090 Dhabab Edition GPUs.

MSI is holding its lottery event for the RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z for 24 hours, starting February 9 at 10AM through to February 10 at 10AM, with the winners being announced on February 11, and then an official store purchase link will be sent to them through SMS and email on February 12.

If you thought the $5200+ price tag on the MSI RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z was too much, keep in mind that "regular" RTX 5090 graphics cards now cost anywhere between $4000 and $5000... so it's not that bad of a price. The lottery system on the other hand is a bit of a funny one, but consider that MSI is only making 1300 editions for worldwide shipping, so this is going to be a super-rare card.