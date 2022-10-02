All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Acer teases the best-looking custom Arc A770 graphics card yet

Acer teases its new Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost graphics card, which rocks a rather awesome design: dual fans, but one is bigger than the other.

Acer teases the best-looking custom Arc A770 graphics card yet
Published Oct 2, 2022 8:28 PM CDT
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

You've got to give it to Acer, they've crafted one of the best-looking custom Intel Arc graphics cards so far, with a very brief tease of the "Predator Bi Frost" graphics card.

The new Acer Arc A770 Predator BiFrost will feature an interesting design: a hybrid-style blower + open-air fan design that hasn't been done before. It looks fantastic, and I'm sure even better inside of your PC. Inside, the Acer Arc A770 Predator BiFrost will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores, but we don't know if it will have 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 (Intel's in-house Arc A770 Limited Edition has 16GB, but AIB-made Arc A770s can have 8GB).

Acer didn't provide any details of its new Arc A770 Predator BiFrost graphics card, but it will require dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, while the Intel Graphics Twitter account joining in the launch fun saying "Bravo, team! We're excited to have you on board". Jarred Walton of Tom's Hardware tweeted, asking if it were the 8GB or 16GB model, and what was the TBP, the GPU and GDDR6 clocks.

Acer replied with a cookie-cutter PR response, tweeting: "Keep an eye on our pages for all the latest news and updates" not helping the situation at all. It'll be interesting to see where the Acer Arc A770 Predator BiFrost falls, and whether it's faster than its other AIB-made cousins in ASRock, GUNNIR, and MSI.

We should hopefully see Acer reveal more details, and hopefully release its custom Arc A770 Predator BiFrost graphics card outside of its pre-built Predator gaming systems.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

