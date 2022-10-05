All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Acer's new Predator Arc A770 BiFrost graphics card spotted, looks good

Published Oct 5, 2022 7:17 PM CDT
Intel's new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards have now reached cherry-picked reviewers, but there's one custom Arc A770 graphics card that has my attention: Acer's interesting new Predator Arc A770 BiFrost graphics card.

The new Acer Predator Arc A770 BiFrost graphics card has been picked up, and reviewed by Israeli tech site Plonter.info, with a full review you can check out here. Plonter has a few awesome things here: they're the first media outlet to review the Acer Predator Arc A770 BiFrost graphics card, as well as the first outlet to review a custom Arc graphics card. Congrats, guys!

Acer has built a very interesting card here, with a full custom design with a dual-fan cooler (turbine extract + axial throughput) while it packs the higher chunk of 16GB GDDR6 memory, versus 8GB GDDR6 memory that will come on some custom Arc A770 graphics cards. Intel's own in-house Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card has 16GB GDDR6, but AIB partners can choose between 8GB and 16GB GDDR6 on their custom Arc A770 designs.

Plonter has discovered that the Acer Predator Arc A770 BiFrost graphics card has a reference "Graphics" clock of 2100MHz and 225W TBP.

We don't know how much overclocking can be done on the card, but we should expect something out of it. Plonter also hasn't confirmed if the Acer Predator Arc A770 BiFrost graphics card has HDMI 2.1 or HDMI 2.0 ports (which makes a big, big difference).

HDMI 2.1 supports 4K 120Hz+ output, meanwhile, HDMI 2.0 only supports up to 4K 60Hz output.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

