All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Leadtek unveils its GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card

Leadtek has stepped up into the world of Ada Lovelace GPUs and unveiled its new GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, check it out!

Leadtek unveils its GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card
Published Oct 16, 2022 8:33 PM CDT
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Leadtek has just introduced its new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, the first custom GeForce RTX graphics card since the introduction of the Leadtek GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card in 2020.

You might not remember the brand Leadtek, but they're one of the oldest names in the graphics card business. I still remember the day I purchased the Leadtek GeForce Ti 4400... man, those were the days.

Leadtek's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card 01 | TweakTown.com
4

Leadtek's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card

The new Leadtek GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, which is a new 3.5-slot beast that is thicker than its predecessor (obviously) and is 3cm longer than its predecessor. Leadtek uses a triple-fan cooling solution with an X-shaped shroud with 3 x 100mm fans keeping Ada nice and cool.

Leadtek is using "Esports LED" on their new GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, where Leadtek is making good use of its "Hurricane-class fans" that will give you low temperatures during gaming and benchmark loads. Two fans spin counterclockwise to reduce turbulence, while the 8 heat pipes underneath have large aluminum fans and an all-copper heat-conducting base.

Leadtek's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, out of the box 02 | TweakTown.com
4

Leadtek's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, out of the box

Leadtek's new GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card is just like any other RTX 4090: we have 16384 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps bandwidth, and a single 16-pin power connector and a default 450W TDP. There's no factory overclocking here, but you should be able to push the card up to 2900MHz+ GPU clocks like the rest of the RTX 4090s on the market.

You'll need an 850W+ PSU for the Leadtek RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane 04 | TweakTown.com
4

You'll need an 850W+ PSU for the Leadtek RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane

NVIDIA still has the phenomenally powerful GeForce RTX 4090 out in the wild... more on the GeForce RTX 4090 above, with my reviews on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, the custom ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition, and MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X, which is kept chill by an AIO cooler.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$949.99
$899.99$885.00$894.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2022 at 8:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, leadtek.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.