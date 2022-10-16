Leadtek unveils its GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card

Leadtek has just introduced its new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, the first custom GeForce RTX graphics card since the introduction of the Leadtek GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card in 2020.

You might not remember the brand Leadtek, but they're one of the oldest names in the graphics card business. I still remember the day I purchased the Leadtek GeForce Ti 4400... man, those were the days.

Leadtek's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card

The new Leadtek GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, which is a new 3.5-slot beast that is thicker than its predecessor (obviously) and is 3cm longer than its predecessor. Leadtek uses a triple-fan cooling solution with an X-shaped shroud with 3 x 100mm fans keeping Ada nice and cool.

Leadtek is using "Esports LED" on their new GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, where Leadtek is making good use of its "Hurricane-class fans" that will give you low temperatures during gaming and benchmark loads. Two fans spin counterclockwise to reduce turbulence, while the 8 heat pipes underneath have large aluminum fans and an all-copper heat-conducting base.

Leadtek's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card, out of the box

Leadtek's new GeForce RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane graphics card is just like any other RTX 4090: we have 16384 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps bandwidth, and a single 16-pin power connector and a default 450W TDP. There's no factory overclocking here, but you should be able to push the card up to 2900MHz+ GPU clocks like the rest of the RTX 4090s on the market.

You'll need an 850W+ PSU for the Leadtek RTX 4090 Winfast Hurricane

NVIDIA still has the phenomenally powerful GeForce RTX 4090 out in the wild... more on the GeForce RTX 4090 above, with my reviews on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, the custom ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition, and MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X, which is kept chill by an AIO cooler.