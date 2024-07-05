There's a new GeForce RTX 4090 scam: repair shops finds relabeled RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside

Northwestrepair posts a new video, new scam detected: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 scam sees relabeled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside, oh boy.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

Sigh... there's another graphics card scam going around, this time with the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 which was found with a relabeled RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside. Check it out:

Northwestrepair revealed the scam in a new video, with what should've been a brand new ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with the protective foil on it and all, but it was all a sc am. Once the TUF Gaming RTX 4090 was pulled apart, the GPU was labeled "AD102" but it was not the AD102 GPU, it was the GA102 GPU which powers the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

The real RTX 4090 (left) with the fake RTX 4090 (right) (source: Northwestrepair)
Open Gallery 3

The real RTX 4090 (left) with the fake RTX 4090 (right) (source: Northwestrepair)

The two GPUs are nearly the same size: 628mm2 versus 608mm2, so it wasn't obvious at first, but it seems someone has polished the die to remove the label, and then laser-etched brand new ones... quite elaborate. Northwestrepair also noticed that at least one of the memory modules was not 2GB, but 256MB... and they weren't GDDR6X memory at all.

The scammers used the GA102 GPU because the chip is pin-compatible with AD102, which is the same GPU used by the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which was really just a test run for the new flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

This isn't the first huge graphics card-related scam, and I'm sure it's not the last... I'm just glad we've got the likes of Northwestrepair exposing this crap.

There's a new GeForce RTX 4090 scam: repair shops finds relabeled RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside 59
Open Gallery 3
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4090 OG OC Edition Gaming (ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4090)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$1759.00
$1759.00$1759.00$1799.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/6/2024 at 12:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags