Leadtek reveals GeForce RTX 3090 WinFast Hurricane graphics card

Leadtek is a brand most have forgotten, but man -- I remember owning the Leadtek GeForce4 Ti 4400 WinFast graphics card back in the day -- but check this out:

Say hello to the Leadtek GeForce RTX 3090 WinFast Hurricane, a new custom RTX 3090 that ships with a huge triple-slot, triple-fan cooler. Leadtek appears to be using a semi-custom design that sees the RTX 3090 WinFast Hurricane packing a PCB that looks like the reference RTX 3090 board.

The triple-fan cooler keeps a full copper GPU cooler base and thick aluminum heat sink with 6 x 6mm heat pipes nice and cool, although Leadtek is shipping its new custom GeForce RTX 3090 WinFast Hurricane graphics card with no factory overclock, but is 15MHz above reference RTX 3090 specs with its 1410/1695MHz base and boost GPU clocks, respectively.