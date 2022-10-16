NVIDIA is 'unlaunching' the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB after major backlash

I don't think NVIDIA has ever done this before, but the company has just announced that it is launching its recently announced GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the new Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards during GTC 2022 last month and the "GeForce Beyond" event. But now, now that GeForce RTX 4080 12GB has been "unlaunched" says NVIDIA.

In a new post on their website, the company explains that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB is a "fantastic graphics card" but it's "not named right". NVIDIA must have been (forcefully) listening to its fans, adding that "having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing". None of their internal market research, hundreds of staff that were probably like "WTF, Jensen", could point them towards "this is a bad idea (launching the RTX 4080 12GB, which is really the RTX 4070/4070 Ti).

Anyway, NVIDIA has officially unlaunched the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB... meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB forges ahead towards its launch on November 16. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB is up to 30% faster than the now-cancelled GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card, in some recently-released benchmarks of the RTX 4080 16GB from NVIDIA.

See? The new GeForce RTX 4080 12GB doesn't need to exist...

The benchmarks included just a few games: A Plague Tale: Requiem, F1 22, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, where the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB is as good as the RTX 3090 Ti, while the RTX 4080 16GB is up to 30% faster... and man, the RTX 4090 is just a pure GPU silicon BEAST.

More on the GeForce RTX 4090 above, with my reviews on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, the custom ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition, and MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X, which is kept chill by an AIO cooler.