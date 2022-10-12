All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Todd Howard read quantum physics papers for Starfield's development

Bethesda's Todd Howard was reading quantum physics papers and real-world studies to help ground Starfield in reality, but some things weren't meant to be.

Published Oct 12, 2022 4:57 PM CDT
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Bethesda has done everything from consulting with Elon Musk to studying quantum physics research papers to inject more reality into Starfield.

In a new Starfield promo video, Todd Howard talks about developments the team is making in the massive epic space RPG. Bethesda originally wanted a fair amount of realism in the game, but Howard says that some of these mechanics just didn't fly.

"We were really into fuel and how the gravity drive works...I'm reading papers on quantum physics, you know, bending space in front of you, you don't actually work, you bend the space forward, you bring the space toward you," Howard said in the video.

"And so when we were playing that it became very punitive to the player. Your ship would run out of fuel and the game would just stop."

Howard says that Starfield's current iteration has no fuel restrictions. That's a pretty big deal. Immersion shouldn't trump enjoyability in games, so Bethesda nixed the original idea.

"You just want to get back to what you were doing, so we recently changed it where the fuel in your ship and the grav-drive limits how far you could go at once, but it doesn't run out of fuel. Maybe there will be an update or a mod that allows that, but that's what we're doing now."

Here are a few more tidibts about Starfield

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

