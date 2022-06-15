All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Starfield will be a 'dream' for modding community, Bethesda says

Starfield will support mods on Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC, may give modders more freedom than ever before, Bethesda says.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 6:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Starfield will support mods on consoles and PC, and will give creators all sorts of new ways to redefine gameplay.

Starfield will be a 'dream' for modding community, Bethesda says 41 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Starfield wouldn't be a Bethesda game without mod support. Luckily the new space RPG will indeed come with a creation kit similar to previous Fallout and Elder Scrolls games. Bethesda's Todd Howard commented on Starfield's new mod setup but didn't get exact specifics on what to expect.

"We've learned that people do play our games for a really, really long time. People are still playing Skyrim. Certainly we're going to be doing extra content for this game, and we love our modding community. We actually think this game for our modding community is going to be a dream because there's so much they can do. We think that's a great thing," Howard said in a recent IGN Unfiltered interview.

Starfield will be a 'dream' for modding community, Bethesda says 58 | TweakTown.comStarfield will be a 'dream' for modding community, Bethesda says 56 | TweakTown.com
Starfield will be a 'dream' for modding community, Bethesda says 69 | TweakTown.comStarfield will be a 'dream' for modding community, Bethesda says 61 | TweakTown.com

With 1,000 planets across 100 systems, Starfield could end up being the biggest modding canvas that Bethesda has ever created. I can't wait to see all the new creations and possibilities, from interstellar space stations to fully-fledged sci-fi cities that rival New Atlantis, and all the quests, customizable ships, new models, monsters, and gear in between. Starfield could literally bring a galaxy of modding potential to consoles and PC in 2023.

Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2022 at 6:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.