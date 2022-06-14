All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Starfield may let you steal ships from other NPCs

Bethesda's Pete Hines teases that Starfield players will be able to steal entire ships from NPCs and enemies throughout the game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 2:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Starfield may let players steal spaceships from NPCs, Grand Theft Auto-style.

Starfield may let you steal ships from other NPCs 67 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Bethesda is putting a ton of effort into Starfield's ship-building. There's tons of customization options and add-ons to purchase for your ship, but if you're running short on credits, you can get a headstart by getting the old five-finger discount and stealing a ship instead.

According to Bethesda's Pete Hines, it sounds like players will be able to steal ships from Starfield's NPCs and enemies throughout the game. This lends even more credence to Bethesda's previous comments about becoming a space pirate and could indicate players can have multiple ships at one time.

Starfield may let you steal ships from other NPCs 66 | TweakTown.com

"We talk about that a lot, that sort of water cooler moment. You come in the next day, and you talk to everyone and you're like 'wait I did that quest I did it completely differently.' You start to appreciate all the choices you could've made that you didn't even realize that were an option," Hines said during the Xbox extended showcase.

"Like 'Oh yeah, I just ran in stole his ship and shot all of his crew members and took off.' You can do that? Oh yeah, you can do anything. I think that is a special part of a Bethesda Game Studios game, and when we say epic RPG, we mean all of the stories. All of them."

Starfield's gameplay trailer confirms ship-to-ship docking and players will be able to board other ships. It stands to reason you'll be able to take over these ships too if you so choose, and possibly even fly away with them--or leave some of your crew behind to fly the new ship back to a home base/space station.

Starfield may let you steal ships from other NPCs 69 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII: Remake - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.83
$29.99$29.99$33.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2022 at 2:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.