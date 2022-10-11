All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hackers target US public airports sparking response from US officials

US government officials responded to hackers targeting the websites of more than a dozen US airports across the country on Monday.

Published Oct 11, 2022 5:40 AM CDT
A group of hackers that are suspected of being Russian targeted more than a dozen US airport websites on Monday.

According to reports from ABC News and several other publications, a group of hackers believed to be located in Russia targeted fourteen US airport websites on Monday, with some of the websites being LaGuardia, O'Hare and LAX. The hack brought down the website for approximately fifteen minutes and sparked a response from a US government official that stated air traffic control, along with internal airport communications and other critical operations, weren't impacted by the hack.

However, travelers that were interested in wait times or any other information found on the website would have experienced an inconvenience. Furthermore, a spokesperson for LAX said that the attack didn't compromise internal airport systems and that there were no operational disruptions to report.

"On Monday October 10th, 2022 at approx. 0300 hours there was a denial of service incident lasting 15 minutes that resulted in intermittent delays accessing the LaGuardia airport website. The Port Authority's cybersecurity defense system did its job by detecting the incident quickly, addressing the problem in 15 minutes, and enabling us to alert others by notifying federal authorities immediately. There was no operational impact to any Port Authority facilities," said a Port Authority spokesperson to ABC News.

In other news, one billion years of Earth's evolution has been captured in a mesmerizing forty-second clip. If you are interested in checking out that video, it can be found in the link below.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

