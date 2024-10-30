Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season 1 start date confirmed by Activision

Activision has confirmed when the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will begin and what it will entail for players of the newly released game.

AI-Assisted TLDR: Activision announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 will start on November 14, featuring new multiplayer maps, modes, a new Zombie map, Warzone updates, and a new Warzone map called Area 99. The original Nuketown map returns on November 1 with updated graphics. * Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Activision has announced via its blog when the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will begin and what will be within the "colossal amount of free content" on the horizon.

The blog post explains that Season 1 will begin on November 14 and will add new multiplayer maps and modes, along with the next Zombie map, a slew of updates to Warzone, a new Warzone map, Area 99, the original Nuketown map, and more. More specifically, the new game mode is Infected and is currently available right now. Infected will spawn one player as a zombie, and they will infect other players until there are no players left in the game or the time runs out.

Area 99 is the new Warzone map, and it is set in the Nevada desert. The location will let players scourer over a top-secret government site, while also taking players through peculiar locations such as a mannequin assembly plant, factory warehouse, and other locations that will feature references to the iconic multiplayer map, Nuketown. The original Black Ops Nuketown from 2010 will also be returning to Call of Duty on November 1, and it will arrive with fresh new graphics.