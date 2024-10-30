All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season 1 start date confirmed by Activision

Activision has confirmed when the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will begin and what it will entail for players of the newly released game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season 1 start date confirmed by Activision
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Activision announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 will start on November 14, featuring new multiplayer maps, modes, a new Zombie map, Warzone updates, and a new Warzone map called Area 99. The original Nuketown map returns on November 1 with updated graphics.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Activision has announced via its blog when the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will begin and what will be within the "colossal amount of free content" on the horizon.

The blog post explains that Season 1 will begin on November 14 and will add new multiplayer maps and modes, along with the next Zombie map, a slew of updates to Warzone, a new Warzone map, Area 99, the original Nuketown map, and more. More specifically, the new game mode is Infected and is currently available right now. Infected will spawn one player as a zombie, and they will infect other players until there are no players left in the game or the time runs out.

Area 99 is the new Warzone map, and it is set in the Nevada desert. The location will let players scourer over a top-secret government site, while also taking players through peculiar locations such as a mannequin assembly plant, factory warehouse, and other locations that will feature references to the iconic multiplayer map, Nuketown. The original Black Ops Nuketown from 2010 will also be returning to Call of Duty on November 1, and it will arrive with fresh new graphics.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499.99 USD
$499.99 USD $499.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2024 at 10:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles