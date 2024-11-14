All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Hacking, Security & Privacy

FBI confirms Chinese government-linked hackers breached US government networks

The FBI and CISA have confirmed that Salt Typhoon, a hacking group linked to the Chinese government, has compromised US government networks.

FBI confirms Chinese government-linked hackers breached US government networks
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The FBI and CISA have reported that a Chinese government-associated hacking group, Salt Typhoon, has breached multiple US commercial telecommunications companies. This cyber espionage campaign involved stealing customer call data and accessing private communications of US government officials.

The FBI and CISA have posted a joint statement revealing that numerous commercial telecommunications organizations have been breached by a hacking group associated with the Chinese government.

2

The joint statement posted to the official FBI website states the US government is continuing its investigation into the People's Republic of China (PRC) targeting of commercial telecommunications infrastructure across the US, and that it can confirm the existence of a "broad and significant cyber espionage campaign." More specifically, the joint statement reads that US officials have identified PRC-affiliated actors that have "compromised networks at multiple telecommunications companies" to steal customer call data, information, and other data.

Notably, the group behind these attacks on US infrastructure is reportedly Salt Typhoon, which has gained access to customer call records data along with private communications of individuals within the US government. Furthermore, US officials can also confirm the group gained access to a US wiretap system, which is used by authorities to submit requests for court orders. It was only in September 2024 that Salt Typhoon targeted a selection of US internet service providers in what is believed to be a reconnaissance attack to gather information on potential targets for future heavier attacks.

NEWS SOURCES:fbi.gov, techradar.com, cyber.gc.ca
