Microsoft confirms US government officials are being targeted by notorious hackers

Microsoft has taken to its security blog to shine a light on the company's recent observations in the cybersecurity space, and according to the Redmond company, a known hacking group is now going after US government officials in a series of highly-targeted spear-phishing email waves.

Malicious remote connection

According to Microsoft, the hacking group is Russian government-backed bad actors Midnight Blizzard, which have been on Microsoft's radar since October 22, 2024. Microsoft Threat Intelligence is quite familiar with Midnight Blizzard, as the hacking group targeted Microsoft servers on January 12, 2024, which ended up becoming compromised and Midnight Blizzard gaining access to federal government email accounts, Microsoft's corporate email accounts, and more.

At the time, Microsoft described these attacks by Midnight Blizzard as a "sustained, significant commitment of the threat actor's resources, coordination, and focus." Now, Microsoft has put out a new warning that Midnight Blizzard is sending a series of highly targeted spear-phishing emails to individuals in government, academia, defense, non-governmental organizations, and other sectors. Microsoft writes this activity is ongoing, and the likely goal of this operation is to collect intelligence.

As for specifics, Microsoft is attempting to thwart the spear-phising campaign by revealing what individuals can look out for. According to the blog post spear-phishing emails within the campaign that were sent to thousands of targets over 100s of organizations contained a "signed Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) configuration file." This file enabled a connection to be formed with the Midnight Blizzard-controller server.