All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Twitter ran ads on profiles featuring child sexual abuse material

Advertisements by Coca-Cola, Disney and NBC Universal were found next to child sexual abuse material on Twitter profiles, according to a report.

Twitter ran ads on profiles featuring child sexual abuse material
Published Sep 29, 2022 1:50 AM CDT
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

New reports surfacing online have revealed that Twitter ran advertisements from prominent companies on profiles that were spreading child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Twitter ran ads on profiles featuring child sexual abuse material 03 | TweakTown.com
3

A new report from Insider states that the publication learned Twitter had run certain advertisements for products or services on profiles that were spreading CSAM and that following the discovery, Twitter has informed marketers that the social media platform has suspended the profiles in question. Advertisements that were run on these egregious profiles were from companies such as Coca-Cola, Disney, and NBC Universal, whose ads appeared next to the explicit and banned content.

The problem of CSAM material appearing on Twitter and other social media platforms has been around for quite some time, and Twitter last stated that it has implemented software that removes 91% of CSAM-spreading accounts. Notably, Twitter also said that during the second half of 2021, it removed 31% more profiles related to CSAM material. Reuters has reported that in light of these advertisements being misplaced, companies such as Dyson and Mazda have either suspended marketing campaigns with Twitter or decreased advertisements.

Twitter ran ads on profiles featuring child sexual abuse material 08 | TweakTown.com
3

Coca-Cola and Disney have both come out against the advertisements saying that it simply isn't acceptable. The timing of the CSAM material and advertisements comes during a long-fought legal battle with Elon Musk over the Tesla and SpaceX founder pulling out of the $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, citing an illegitimate internally conducted estimation of the number of bot/spam accounts on Twitter.

As for updates on the trial, Musk is expected to be questioned under oath on why he pulled out of the $44 billion acquisition, with the latest date for Musk's questioning on October 6 and 7. Twitter and Musk's legal team are both conducting extensive reviews of documents and information ahead of the trial date that is locked in for October 17 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Twitter will be pushing for the court to determine that Musk decided to back out of the deal over declining global markets, while Musk will be arguing that Twitter violated their agreement by failing to provide accurate information on its userbase, which if ruled in favor of, will allow Musk to walk away from the deal without any financial penalty.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dye

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2022 at 2:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, reuters.com, theguardian.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.