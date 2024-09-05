Instagram users will soon be able to comment on Stories

Instagram will soon roll out the ability for users to comment on Stories, but these comments will be time limited and come with a few caveats.

Instagram users will soon be able to comment directly on Instagram Stories, rather than a comment being sent directly to the account that posted the Story via private-message.

The new feature will enable people to interact with Instagram Stories more publicly, as the comments on Stories will be displayed to other users, unlike the previous setup where comments were sent directly to the posters private messages. However, users will only be able to comment on a story if they follow the account posting and if that account follows them back.

Additionally, the comments on Stories will only last 24 hours and users will be able to choose to turn Stories comments on or off for each Story. It appears Instagram is leaning more towards providing new features for users to enjoy that promote user engagement. In other Instagram related news, Meta was recently associated with "Active Listening" software through a leaked pitch deck from one of its partners.

