All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

US Military caught spreading propaganda by Facebook and Twitter

The Pentagon has launched an audit on how it conducts clandestine psychological warfare online after Twitter and Facebook removed bots linked to the US.

US Military caught spreading propaganda by Facebook and Twitter
Published Sep 21, 2022 1:35 AM CDT
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

The Pentagon has launched a "sweeping audit" on how it conducts clandestine psychological operations online after growing concern from the White House and federal agencies.

US Military caught spreading propaganda by Facebook and Twitter 04 | TweakTown.com
3

A new report from The Washington Post reveals that social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook have identified and removed fake accounts that are suspected of being created and run by the US military. The accounts in question violated the platforms' policies, and as a result, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, has now instructed that a full accounting report on all psychological operations online will be provided to him by next month.

WAPO reports that Twitter and Facebook have taken down more than 150 accounts and media sites that were in violation of the platform's policies. Two officials familiar with the matter spoke to WAPO on the condition of anonymity, and said that the majority of the account removals occurred within the last three years, with some even being as recent as the Russian/Ukraine war as the account/s were spreading anti-Russian narratives that cited "the Kremlin's "imperialist" war in Ukraine and warning of the conflict's direct impact on Central Asian countries," wrote WAPO.

US Military caught spreading propaganda by Facebook and Twitter 03 | TweakTown.com
3

One of the cases of disinformation spread by an account allegedly linked to the US military features a fake story that involves organ theft, which was devised to spark conflict between Afghans and Iranians. In 2020, both Facebook at Twitter informed the Pentagon that it was removing a number of bogus accounts spreading disinformation that were associated with the US military. In that same year, David Agranovich, Facebook's director for global threat disruption, warned that if Facebook is able to discover phony accounts, so can adversaries.

Individuals familiar with the conversation between Agranovich and Christopher C. Miller, then assistant director for Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict, said that "[Agranovich's] point was 'Guys, you got caught. That's a problem.'"

An unnamed senior defense official spokes to WAPO and defended the Department of Defense's decision to conduct clandestine psychological warfare on social platforms, saying, that since adversaries such as Russia and China are involved in the online warfare, so should the United States.

"Our adversaries are absolutely operating in the information domain. There are some who think we shouldn't do anything clandestine in that space. Ceding an entire domain to an adversary would be unwise. But we need stronger policy guardrails," said an unnamed military official.

According to a report by Graphika and Stanford, the alleged clandestine operations by the Department of Defense hardly yielded any results, with the vast majority of tweets from bogus accounts failing to receive more than a handful of likes or retweets. Additionally, the report concluded that only 19% of the identified accounts had more than 1,000 followers.

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton Caps

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2022 at 1:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:washingtonpost.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.