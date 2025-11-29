Hacker exposes 'sick and dark' cult targeting children in Roblox and Minecraft

Predators are using Roblox to find and groom children to generate abusive material of themselves, which is then used to blackmail the child.

TL;DR: Ethical hacker Ryan Montgomery exposes the 764 group, a large satanist cult targeting children online through grooming, extortion, and coercion to produce explicit and self-harm content. Using platforms like Roblox and Minecraft, 764 exploits minors, prompting legal actions against Roblox for enabling predator activity.

Ryan Montgomery, a renowned ethical hacker, penetration tester, and cybersecurity expert, revealed during an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show that an online group called 764 is targeting children online to force them into producing explicit content or even self-harming.

Skip to 04:07:57 for 764 Group and Disturbing Trends Online

Montgomery explains the group known as 764 is a satanist cult group that focuses on extreme violence toward children. Law enforcement describes 764 as a "terror network" due to its immense size, harm it has caused children, and the lengths the group will go to impact children, such as sexual violence, self-harm, coercion, and threats of violence.

The hacker explains that 764 is a nihilist group, and the motive is recognition, with Montgomery saying whether it is positive or negative recognition. The hacker goes on to say 764 members extort children out of sexual material, which involves images and videos of self-harming, engraving names into the child's own body, animal abuse, bestiality, suicides, and more, many of which take place in front of live audiences online.

Image sourced from Roblox

764 members do this by threatening to dox the child they have already engaged in a grooming process with, which, for those who don't know, is the threat to release personal information such as addresses, credit card numbers, phone numbers, and other sensitive information to the public. To prove to the child that they are legitimate, the predator will call a local police department with information that results in a SWAT team being called to the child's house.

Members of 764 and its many sub-groups that have various names and motivations discover targets in forums, mental health groups, and games such as Roblox and Minecraft. Members of these extortion groups target a child and begin the grooming process by pretending to be their friend, which eventually leads to the extortionists getting the child to take defaming imagery or videos of themselves, which is then used as blackmail material against the child to generate even more blackmail material.

Image sourced from Roblox

According to Montgomery, 764 has approximately 20,000 members, and two of the main games they use to recruit new child victims are Minecraft and Roblox.

This isn't the first time Roblox has been associated with child predators, but it is the first time it has been associated with something as heinous as child extortion to generate Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from its victims.

The association between Roblox and child predators has become such a prominent issue that it has attracted the attention of authorities, with Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, who has now joined the state of Louisiana in alleging that Roblox has perpetrated an online environment that enables child predators to thrive.

"Roblox is the one I focus on the most. There are 75 million daily active users, it's the largest children's game in the world right now," said Montgomery