NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 + DLSS 3 tech: 2x faster in Spider-Man at 4K

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will deliver the world DLSS 3 technology, exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards... and now Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has been put through its paces with the Ada-powered AI upscaling tech.

We've seen NVIDIA tease the performance of its new GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 in games like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Cyberpunk 2077, and more... but now the folks at Digital Foundry are testing with the RTX 4090, DLSS 3, and Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with DLSS 3 on the RTX 4090: BEAST MODE ENABLED

Digital Foundry has already played around with Cyberpunk 2077 and its update that will usher in Overdrive RT + DLSS 3 support, but also early drivers to the GeForce RTX 4090. The team at DF posted an article and large 30-minute video, showing off DLSS 3 with side-by-side comparisons in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered against DLSS 2 and native 4K.

The way NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace-powered DLSS 3 technology works by generating full frames based on game data like motion vectors and optical flow analysis, as explained as Digital Foundry in the video below. Extra latency is introduced by buffering frames, but NVIDIA's in-house Reflex technology baked into DLSS 3 effectively solves that. The frametimes with DLSS 3 are higher than DLSS 3, but it's limited testing, early drivers, early everything.

I'm a gigantic fan of 4K 120FPS+ gaming and personally have been gaming at 120FPS for longer than I can remember (since the late 90s) but we're finally getting to the point hardware wise with the RTX 4090 -- and software wise with DLSS 3 -- where 4K 120FPS everywhere is here. It's not close, because with DLSS 3 you're not going to have trouble it seems hitting 4K 120FPS+ in any title no matter how good it looks, if it has DLSS 3 you're going to pump 4K 120FPS+ with an RTX 4090.

I can't wait to test out NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card not just in native 4K and 8K resolutions, but man... Ada Lovelace's new DLSS 3 technology is shaping up to be one of the most exciting things about NVIDIA's next-gen graphics cards.