Seasonic's new VERTEX PSU: up to 1200W, ATX 3.0 + PCI 5.0 supported

Seasonic's new VERTEX ATX 3.0-ready PSUs have a native 16-pin PCIe 5.0 '12VHPWR' cable that's ready for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Published Sep 26, 2022 6:39 PM CDT
Seasonic has just unveiled its latest VERTEX series power supplies, which were specifically designed and built to handle all of the new PC components coming out: including ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards.

The new Seasonic VERTEX series PSUs were announced hot on the heels of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, where even Seasonic says that we've "entered a new era, where the power supply, more than ever, has an important role to play".

So, the new Seasonic VERTEX series PSUs are here to serve your PC needs in 1200W, 1000W, 850W, and 750W models in both Platinum and Gold levels of efficiency. Seasonic has gone fully modular for its VERTEX series PSUs, with the new 16-pin "12VHPWR" power cable that NVIDIA's new fleet of Ada Lovelace graphics cards will have.

Inside, the company is using a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan for quiet operation, Seasonic Hybrid Silent Fan Control for optimal cooling, a complete protection features: OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP, OCP, and OTP as well as a huge 10-year warranty.

Seasonic VERTEX PSU features:

  • Full modularity for the best cable management options
  • Added 12VHPWR cable to comply with the new graphic cards
  • 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan for quiet operation
  • Seasonic Hybrid Silent Fan Control for optimal cooling
  • Complete protection features: OPP / OVP / UVP / SCP / OCP / OTP
  • 10 years warranty - our commitment to high quality

MSRP: PLATINUM EFFICIENCY

  • VERTEX PX-1200: $ 259.99 / € 309.00
  • VERTEX PX-1000: $ 219.99 / € 259.00
  • VERTEX PX-850: $ 189.99 / € 229.00
  • VERTEX PX-750: $ 169.99 / € 199.00

MSRP: GOLD EFFICIENCY

  • VERTEX GX-1200: $ 229.99 / € 269.00
  • VERTEX GX-1000: $ 199.99 / € 239,00
  • VERTEX GX-850: $ 169.99 / € 199.00
  • VERTEX GX-750: $ 149.99 / € 179.00
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

