Seasonic's new VERTEX PSU: up to 1200W, ATX 3.0 + PCI 5.0 supported

Seasonic has just unveiled its latest VERTEX series power supplies, which were specifically designed and built to handle all of the new PC components coming out: including ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards.

The new Seasonic VERTEX series PSUs were announced hot on the heels of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, where even Seasonic says that we've "entered a new era, where the power supply, more than ever, has an important role to play".

So, the new Seasonic VERTEX series PSUs are here to serve your PC needs in 1200W, 1000W, 850W, and 750W models in both Platinum and Gold levels of efficiency. Seasonic has gone fully modular for its VERTEX series PSUs, with the new 16-pin "12VHPWR" power cable that NVIDIA's new fleet of Ada Lovelace graphics cards will have.

Inside, the company is using a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan for quiet operation, Seasonic Hybrid Silent Fan Control for optimal cooling, a complete protection features: OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP, OCP, and OTP as well as a huge 10-year warranty.

Seasonic VERTEX PSU features:

Full modularity for the best cable management options

Added 12VHPWR cable to comply with the new graphic cards

135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan for quiet operation

Seasonic Hybrid Silent Fan Control for optimal cooling

Complete protection features: OPP / OVP / UVP / SCP / OCP / OTP

10 years warranty - our commitment to high quality

MSRP: PLATINUM EFFICIENCY

VERTEX PX-1200: $ 259.99 / € 309.00

VERTEX PX-1000: $ 219.99 / € 259.00

VERTEX PX-850: $ 189.99 / € 229.00

VERTEX PX-750: $ 169.99 / € 199.00

MSRP: GOLD EFFICIENCY