Power unleashed as we check out GIGABYTE's latest ATX 3.0 power supplies at CES 2024

GIGABYTE has announced two new ATX 3.0 PSUs in the UD lineup at CES 2024, an 80 Plus Gold rated 1300 watt unit and a beefy 80 Plus Platinum rated 1600 watt.

While visiting GIGABYTE's CES 2024 suite at the Venetian for CES 2024 in Las Vegas, we found a few new ATX 3.0 PSUs that were coming to GIGABYTE's UD PSU lineup very soon. Previously we had looked at GIGABYTE's UD850GM PG5 model and found it to be a pretty decent little PSU, so we have our expectations for the upcoming models. So lets talk about what these two PSUs are all about.

The first ATX 3.0 PSU is the UD1300GM PG5, is an 80 Plus Gold rated ATX 3.0 PSU on a single 12V rail. Having support for a single PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR connector which is rated for up to 600 watts. Being built with 100% Japanese capacitors, build quality should be good. All cables are fully modular as well as having OVP, OPP, SCP, UVP, DCP, and OTP protections. Currently available now for $229.99.

Next up is the UD1600GM PG5, which is an 80 Plus Platinum rated ATX 3.0 PSU again on a single 12V rail. This time however, the UD1600GM PG5 has two PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR connections to support two GPUs at 600 watts apiece. Again being built with 100% Japanese capacitors helps ensure power stability is at a high point. Again all the cables are fully modular just like on the UD1300GM PG5 and has all the same protections in place. The UD1600GM PG5 is the larger of the two ATX 3.0 PSUs that were announced. MSRP and release date is unknown at this time.

