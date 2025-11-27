ENDORFY's new Vero L6 power supplies are built for entry-level and mid-range gaming PCs

ENDORFY's new Vero L6 750W, Vero L6 650W, and Vero L6 550W ATX 3.1 power supplies are out this week, and sound like a great choice for mainstream builds.

TL;DR: ENDORFY's new Vero L6 power supplies, available in 550W, 650W, and 750W models, offer efficient, quiet, and reliable performance for mainstream gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and GeForce RTX 5060 or Radeon RX 9060 XT. They feature ATX 3.1 compliance, high-quality components, and a 5-year warranty.

It's no secret that power supply capacity has increased in recent years to meet the higher power requirements of high-end CPUs and GPUs. That said, when looking at mainstream hardware like the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and the GeForce RTX 5060 or Radeon RX 9060 XT, there's no real need to go all out with a 1000W PSU; you'll be just fine with a 550W or 650W PSU.

And if you're looking for something in the affordable 550W to 750W range, you might want to take a look at ENDORFY's new Vero L6 lineup, which includes 550W, 650W, and 750W models. These new power supplies are all ATX 3.1 compliant and include a fixed 12V-2x6 cable for modern graphics cards, a single Stratus 120 mm fan for cooling, and high-quality capacitors rated for 105 degrees Celsius operation.

ENDORFY's Vero L6 power supplies are also Cybenetics Silver- and 80 PLUS Bronze-certified for efficiency, Cybenetics Noise Rating Standard++-rated for quiet operation, and feature a full range of electrical and thermal protections, including OVP, OCP, OPP, OTP, and more. Throw in a double-sided PCB with heat dissipation in mind and a 5-year warranty, and it's a PSU range for those looking at building a PC gaming rig on a budget.

Regarding the 12V-2x6 cable, only the 750W model delivers the full 600W to high-end GPUs, while the 650W and 550W models top out at 450W. All three models also include the traditional PCI 8-pin connectors for mainstream GPUs like the GeForce RTX 5060, Radeon RX 9060 XT, and previous-gen cards.

The ENDORFY Vero L6 750W, Vero L6 650W, and Vero L6 550W are all out this week, so you'll need to check with retailers for pricing and availability in your region.