Corsair's new Platinum-rated HXi SHIFT power supplies have a built-in iCUE LINK System Hub

TL;DR: Corsair's new HXi SHIFT Series PSUs feature integrated iCUE LINK System Hubs for streamlined cable management and easy control of up to 24 iCUE LINK devices. Supporting ATX 3.1, PCIe 5.1, and Cybenetics Platinum certification, these modular power supplies offer silent cooling, high efficiency, and a 10-year warranty.

At TweakTown, we recently put together two new identical Gaming Rigs for deep dives into performance, gaming tech, and other hardware-related goodness. For the cooling, we chose the Corsair iCUE LINK TITAN 360 RX LCD Liquid CPU Cooler and iCUE LINK RX120 MAX RGB 120mm PWM fans. Putting the rigs together, this was the first time we used Corsair's iCUE LINK system and hub for a dedicated testing rig, and once it was all assembled, it's hard to go back to "the old ways."

Corsair's new HXi SHIFT Series PSUs feature an integrated iCUE LINK System Hub, image credit: Corsair.

The reason for this is simple: you're looking at a single cable for the radiator fans, a single cable for the AIO cooler, and a single cable for the system fans. In addition to Daisy-chain support for both cable management and an easy installation process, the iCUE LINK System Hub is a small magnetic box that can be placed out of the way. Plus, you've got intuitive software for controlling fan curves and settings system-wide.

This brings us to Corsair's latest modular high-performance PSU release, the new HXi SHIFT Series. In addition to ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 support and certification, alongside Cybenetics Platinum certification for efficiency, thermal performance, and low noise, it's the first PSU series from Corsair to include an iCUE LINK System Hub inside the PSU, built into each model - available in 1000W, 1200W, and 1500W variants.

Of course, to use the iCUE LINK System Hub, you need to pair it with iCUE LINK devices like AIO coolers and system fans. This means that it's the sort of PSU you would only pair with a new desktop gaming rig or upgrade that uses Corsair iCUE LINK cooling products, so in addition to being a fantastic option for cable management and simplifying the installation process, it's a smart marketing move.

The integrated iCUE LINK System Hub supports up to 24 iCUE LINK devices connected directly to the power supply. And when it comes to connecting all of your other gear to the modular PSU, these connections are actually located on the side (the PSU's left panel) for easy and direct access - which is supported by the low-profile Type-5 Micro-Fit modular cables included with the new Corsair HXi SHIFT Series.

Other specs of the new HXi SHIFT Series include a 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan with a 'Zero RPM Fan Mode' for cooling and silent operation, and 105 degrees Celsius-rated Japanese capacitors for clean and consistent power. The HXi SHIFT Series PSUs also come equipped with a massive 10-year warranty, and are available now.