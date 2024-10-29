All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cases, Cooling & PSU

Phanteks launches Revolt 2200W PSU: weighs an insane 5.7kg, supports dual Xeons, dual RTX 4090s

Phanteks unveils its new Revolt 2200W Platinum PSU: weighs a hefty 2.7kg, but will power dual Intel Xeon CPUs and dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 cards.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Phanteks has introduced the Revolt 2200W power supply for high-end workstations, supporting dual Intel Xeon CPUs and dual NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs. It meets ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 specifications, includes two native 12V-2x6 GPU power connectors, and offers additional adapters.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Phanteks has been cooking with its new power supply family for high-end workstations, introducing the new Revolt 2200: offering up to 2200W of power for dual Intel Xeon CPU + dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards in a single workstation. Check it out:

Phanteks launches Revolt 2200W PSU: weighs an insane 5.7kg, supports dual Xeons, dual RTX 4090s 01
5

The company hasn't officially announced its new 2200W power supply just yet, but it looks like the Phanteks Revolt 2200W PSU has been unleashed in China. Phanteks hasn't designed its beasty new 2200W power supply for a regular gaming PC, as it's aimed at the workstation PC market with configurations like dual Intel Xeon CPUs and dual RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Phanteks' new Revolt 2200W PSU meets the ATX 3.1 specifications (its 1600W PSUs are only ATX 3.0 compliant) and feature the new PCIe 5.1 specification for GPU power connectors (12V-2x6). The company includes two native 12V-2x6 power connectors for the GPUs, which means no nasty adapters need to be used.

Phanteks launches Revolt 2200W PSU: weighs an insane 5.7kg, supports dual Xeons, dual RTX 4090s 03
5

If you require more cables, Phanteks will provide an additional two adapters (2 x 8-pin to 16-pin), while the Phanteks Revolt 2200W Titanium PSU features 9 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors which can be used for a multitude of devices like multi-CPU workstations, multi-GPU use, and even more devices plugged in as there are 9 x 8-pin power connectors that are separate to the dual 12V-2x6 power connectors.

Phanteks launches Revolt 2200W PSU: weighs an insane 5.7kg, supports dual Xeons, dual RTX 4090s 04
5

Phanteks' new Revolt 2200W Titanium PSU is 80 PLUS Platinum certified, weighs in at a hefty 5.7kg, and even includes a hybrid fan mode that reduces fan noise for quieter operation. Phanteks is using a fully modular design, including all of the cables required in the box.

The new Phanteks Revolt 2200W PSU has been launched in China at a cost of 3799 RMB (around $532 USD or so).

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription
