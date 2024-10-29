Phanteks launches Revolt 2200W PSU: weighs an insane 5.7kg, supports dual Xeons, dual RTX 4090s

AI-Assisted TLDR: Phanteks has introduced the Revolt 2200W power supply for high-end workstations, supporting dual Intel Xeon CPUs and dual NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs. It meets ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 specifications, includes two native 12V-2x6 GPU power connectors, and offers additional adapters. * Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Phanteks has been cooking with its new power supply family for high-end workstations, introducing the new Revolt 2200: offering up to 2200W of power for dual Intel Xeon CPU + dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards in a single workstation. Check it out:

The company hasn't officially announced its new 2200W power supply just yet, but it looks like the Phanteks Revolt 2200W PSU has been unleashed in China. Phanteks hasn't designed its beasty new 2200W power supply for a regular gaming PC, as it's aimed at the workstation PC market with configurations like dual Intel Xeon CPUs and dual RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Phanteks' new Revolt 2200W PSU meets the ATX 3.1 specifications (its 1600W PSUs are only ATX 3.0 compliant) and feature the new PCIe 5.1 specification for GPU power connectors (12V-2x6). The company includes two native 12V-2x6 power connectors for the GPUs, which means no nasty adapters need to be used.

If you require more cables, Phanteks will provide an additional two adapters (2 x 8-pin to 16-pin), while the Phanteks Revolt 2200W Titanium PSU features 9 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors which can be used for a multitude of devices like multi-CPU workstations, multi-GPU use, and even more devices plugged in as there are 9 x 8-pin power connectors that are separate to the dual 12V-2x6 power connectors.

Phanteks' new Revolt 2200W Titanium PSU is 80 PLUS Platinum certified, weighs in at a hefty 5.7kg, and even includes a hybrid fan mode that reduces fan noise for quieter operation. Phanteks is using a fully modular design, including all of the cables required in the box.

The new Phanteks Revolt 2200W PSU has been launched in China at a cost of 3799 RMB (around $532 USD or so).