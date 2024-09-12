ASUS intros ROG Strix Platinum PSU family: 850W to 1200W ATX 3.1 PSUs ready for your new PC

ASUS has just announced its new ROG Strix Platinum PSUs that arrive in 1200W, 1000W, and 850W models that are ready for your new gaming PC build.
The new ASUS ROG Strix Platinum PSUs are high-efficiency power supplies, raising the bar with lower connection temperatures, intelligence wattage delivery, ATX 3.1 with Intel lab testing, and a huge 10-year warranty in 1200W, 1000W, and 850W PSU forms.
ASUS is using its GPU-First intelligent voltage stabilizer (IVS) inside of its new ROG Strix Platinum PSU series, ensuring that a high-end overclocked graphics card always has the stable power it requires to perform at peak capacity during intense gaming sessions with up to 45% more stable power flow to the GPU versus not having the stabilizer inside of the PSU.
We also have a gallium nitride (GaN) MOSFET that pushes the envelope on power efficiency, reducing energy waste and boosting optimized power delivery by up to 30% compared to previous generation PSUs from ASUS. The GaN MOSFET's are also smaller, enabling a simplified internal layout that provides more space for improved heat dissipation, heavy duty heatsinks, and superior airflow.
This PSU series also packs 80 PLUS Platinum certification and Intel lab testing. This certification means that whether it is a light load or a heavy one, users always get at least 89% efficiency, thanks in part to high-end Japanese capacitors that can last up to twice as long as standard capacitors. The Platinum rating means highly efficient energy usage and a low temperature range, which leads to quiet acoustics and savings on energy bills. And high-performance copper pins on the upgraded PCIe connectors increase thermal conductivity and reduce connector temperatures.
- GaN MOSFET delivers superior power efficiency by up to 30% and a more organized internal layout for cooler operation.
- "GPU-FIRST" voltage sensing with patented-intelligent voltage stabilizer enhances voltage delivery by up to 45% to your graphics card for smoother gameplay and unwavering performance.
- Large ROG heatsinks cover critical components, delivering lower temperatures and noise than reference designs.
- Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.
- 0dB technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.
- ATX 3.1 compatible: ROG Strix Platinum is compliant with ATX 3.1 standard, ensuring enhanced voltage and current regulation.
- PCIe 5.0 Ready: ROG Strix Platinum features a native 12V-2x6 connector for next-gen graphics card power.
- 80 PLUS platinum certified: ROG Strix Platinum utilizes low-ESR capacitors and premium components for industry-leading power efficiency.
- 10-year warranty included.