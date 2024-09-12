ASUS intros ROG Strix Platinum PSU family: 850W to 1200W ATX 3.1 PSUs ready for your new PC

ASUS announces the ROG Strix Platinum PSU series: available in 1200W, 1000W, and 850W with ATX 3.1 and Intel lab testing + 10-year warranty.

ASUS has just announced its new ROG Strix Platinum PSUs that arrive in 1200W, 1000W, and 850W models that are ready for your new gaming PC build.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Strix Platinum PSUs are high-efficiency power supplies, raising the bar with lower connection temperatures, intelligence wattage delivery, ATX 3.1 with Intel lab testing, and a huge 10-year warranty in 1200W, 1000W, and 850W PSU forms.

ASUS is using its GPU-First intelligent voltage stabilizer (IVS) inside of its new ROG Strix Platinum PSU series, ensuring that a high-end overclocked graphics card always has the stable power it requires to perform at peak capacity during intense gaming sessions with up to 45% more stable power flow to the GPU versus not having the stabilizer inside of the PSU.

We also have a gallium nitride (GaN) MOSFET that pushes the envelope on power efficiency, reducing energy waste and boosting optimized power delivery by up to 30% compared to previous generation PSUs from ASUS. The GaN MOSFET's are also smaller, enabling a simplified internal layout that provides more space for improved heat dissipation, heavy duty heatsinks, and superior airflow.

7

This PSU series also packs 80 PLUS Platinum certification and Intel lab testing. This certification means that whether it is a light load or a heavy one, users always get at least 89% efficiency, thanks in part to high-end Japanese capacitors that can last up to twice as long as standard capacitors. The Platinum rating means highly efficient energy usage and a low temperature range, which leads to quiet acoustics and savings on energy bills. And high-performance copper pins on the upgraded PCIe connectors increase thermal conductivity and reduce connector temperatures.