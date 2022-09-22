All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is the biggest RTX 4090 so far, by far

GIGABYTE's new monster GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER graphics card is gigantic... could fit 10 x Radeon RX 6400 low profile cards inside... yeah.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is the biggest RTX 4090 so far, by far
Published Sep 22, 2022 8:58 PM CDT
2 minutes & 8 seconds read time

NVIDIA unleashed its new GeForce RTX 4090 but now AIB partners are announcing their new custom RTX 4090 designs... and man... GIGABYTE's new custom AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER makes the word behemoth feel small.

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card is one of the largest graphics cards that GIGABYTE has ever made, and I'm sure it's joined the club of one of the biggest graphics cards ever made, period.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is the biggest RTX 4090 so far, by far 802 | TweakTown.com
5

GIGABYTE's new custom AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is beautiful

We're talking about a card that is 35.8cm long -- not bad so far, but the AORUS RTX 4090 MASTER is 16.2cm wide making it a thick boi for sure. But when it comes to how tall the card is, that's where it's even chunkier: 75.1cm high.

When it's put up compared to the RTX 3090 Ti GAMING OC and RTX 3090 AORUS MASTER + EXTREME graphics cards, the new AORUS RTX 4090 MASTER is kinda crazy big.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is the biggest RTX 4090 so far, by far 801 | TweakTown.com
5

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is huge, just... huge

GIGABYTE is using its in-house WINDFORCE cooling system on the AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card, with 3 x 110mm newly-designed bionic shark fans, alternate spinning, 13 composite copper heat pipes.

A large vapor chamber directly touches the GPU, 3D active fans, and screen cooling which GIGABYTE says works all together to provide high-efficiency heat dissipation.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is the biggest RTX 4090 so far, by far 803 | TweakTown.com
5

A great-looking backplate, and a large opening to vent some of that air

GIGABYTE says that its new AORUS bionic fan technology and the sharks' dermal denticles surrounding their body offer improvements in fluid dynamics. The new Bionic Fan Tech reportedly mimics the scale of micro-surfacing and "efficiently increases airflow by reducing micro turbulence".

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card has a beautiful "LCD Edge View" on the end of the card: a new LCD monitor that doesn't just display information about your new RTX 4090, but it can display other text, pictures, and GIFs.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is the biggest RTX 4090 so far, by far 804 | TweakTown.com
5

You can truly see how chunky the card is from the end... uhhh wow

RGB lighting on the AORUS RTX 4090 MASTER is through the beautiful three-ring lighting, with the triple-fan cooler lighting up beautifully inside of your new super-powerful gaming PC.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 12G (GV-N308TAORUSX WB-12GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2450.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2022 at 8:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.