AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is the biggest RTX 4090 so far, by far
GIGABYTE's new monster GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER graphics card is gigantic... could fit 10 x Radeon RX 6400 low profile cards inside... yeah.
NVIDIA unleashed its new GeForce RTX 4090 but now AIB partners are announcing their new custom RTX 4090 designs... and man... GIGABYTE's new custom AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER makes the word behemoth feel small.
The new AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card is one of the largest graphics cards that GIGABYTE has ever made, and I'm sure it's joined the club of one of the biggest graphics cards ever made, period.
We're talking about a card that is 35.8cm long -- not bad so far, but the AORUS RTX 4090 MASTER is 16.2cm wide making it a thick boi for sure. But when it comes to how tall the card is, that's where it's even chunkier: 75.1cm high.
When it's put up compared to the RTX 3090 Ti GAMING OC and RTX 3090 AORUS MASTER + EXTREME graphics cards, the new AORUS RTX 4090 MASTER is kinda crazy big.
GIGABYTE is using its in-house WINDFORCE cooling system on the AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card, with 3 x 110mm newly-designed bionic shark fans, alternate spinning, 13 composite copper heat pipes.
A large vapor chamber directly touches the GPU, 3D active fans, and screen cooling which GIGABYTE says works all together to provide high-efficiency heat dissipation.
GIGABYTE says that its new AORUS bionic fan technology and the sharks' dermal denticles surrounding their body offer improvements in fluid dynamics. The new Bionic Fan Tech reportedly mimics the scale of micro-surfacing and "efficiently increases airflow by reducing micro turbulence".
The new AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card has a beautiful "LCD Edge View" on the end of the card: a new LCD monitor that doesn't just display information about your new RTX 4090, but it can display other text, pictures, and GIFs.
RGB lighting on the AORUS RTX 4090 MASTER is through the beautiful three-ring lighting, with the triple-fan cooler lighting up beautifully inside of your new super-powerful gaming PC.