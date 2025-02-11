GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 AORUS Master cards have an optional fourth fan

GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 AORUS Master cards have a monster triple-fan cooler, but they have an optional fourth fan, too.

TL;DR: GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 AORUS Master graphics cards include an optional fourth fan, which attaches to the back of the card. This additional 120mm RGB fan requires an external cable connection and offers minimal thermal improvement, with only slight temperature changes observed during testing. GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 AORUS Master graphics cards include an optional fourth fan, which attaches to the back of the card. This additional 120mm RGB fan requires an external cable connection and offers minimal thermal improvement, with only slight temperature changes observed during testing.

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 AORUS Master graphics cards are in the wild, but did you know they have an optional fourth fan in the box, which attaches to the back of the card.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In some new reviews posted by HardwareZone and Glitched Online, we're learning more about the RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 AORUS Master graphics cards, and that it includes an additional fan in the box. The additional 120mm RGB fan doesn't include a dedicated fan header for the GPU, rather you need to go old school and have a cable hanging off of your expensive new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 AORUS Master.

The fourth fan doesn't offer a huge improvement in thermals of the RTX 5080 or RTX 5090, where most users won't even tell the difference unless they were watching their GPU temps in real-time.

HardwareZone explains: "To further improve cooling, the card also comes with a separate 120mm RGB fan that can be placed on the back of the card to pull air-out -- a design reminiscent of the ROG Astral RTX 5080's built-in cooling system. It's a practical addition but not an elegant one, as it means dealing with extra cables. Oddly enough, the card itself does not include a power connector for the additional fan".

4

How much does the fourth fan on the RTX 5080 AORUS Master help? Glitched Online tested the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Master, reporting: "The fans reached 2100RFPM, but this time, I noticed the readings hit 69C instead of 67C. So instead of hovering between 66C and 67C, we're getting 68C and 69C. A two-degree change. I won't even say these two degrees were constant because it stayed on 68C more than 69C".