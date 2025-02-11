All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 AORUS Master cards have an optional fourth fan

GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 AORUS Master cards have a monster triple-fan cooler, but they have an optional fourth fan, too.

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 AORUS Master cards have an optional fourth fan
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 AORUS Master graphics cards include an optional fourth fan, which attaches to the back of the card. This additional 120mm RGB fan requires an external cable connection and offers minimal thermal improvement, with only slight temperature changes observed during testing.

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 AORUS Master graphics cards are in the wild, but did you know they have an optional fourth fan in the box, which attaches to the back of the card.

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 AORUS Master cards have an optional fourth fan 66
4

In some new reviews posted by HardwareZone and Glitched Online, we're learning more about the RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 AORUS Master graphics cards, and that it includes an additional fan in the box. The additional 120mm RGB fan doesn't include a dedicated fan header for the GPU, rather you need to go old school and have a cable hanging off of your expensive new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 AORUS Master.

The fourth fan doesn't offer a huge improvement in thermals of the RTX 5080 or RTX 5090, where most users won't even tell the difference unless they were watching their GPU temps in real-time.

HardwareZone explains: "To further improve cooling, the card also comes with a separate 120mm RGB fan that can be placed on the back of the card to pull air-out -- a design reminiscent of the ROG Astral RTX 5080's built-in cooling system. It's a practical addition but not an elegant one, as it means dealing with extra cables. Oddly enough, the card itself does not include a power connector for the additional fan".

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 AORUS Master cards have an optional fourth fan 68
4

How much does the fourth fan on the RTX 5080 AORUS Master help? Glitched Online tested the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Master, reporting: "The fans reached 2100RFPM, but this time, I noticed the readings hit 69C instead of 67C. So instead of hovering between 66C and 67C, we're getting 68C and 69C. A two-degree change. I won't even say these two degrees were constant because it stayed on 68C more than 69C".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, hardwarezone.com.sg

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

