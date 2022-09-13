All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GoldenEye returns in 4K on Xbox Game Pass, free for Rare Replay owners

GoldenEye returns on Xbox in 4K with steady frame rates, and is also coming to Nintendo Switch as the base N64 version with online multiplayer included.

Published Sep 13, 2022 1:48 PM CDT
The old-school N64 classic GoldenEye 007 is coming back with some modern upgrades.

One of the most pivotal console shooters of all time is returning after 25 years, complete with 4K resolution support and more. Today Microsoft announced that Rare's beloved GoldenEye 007 FPS is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon with a massive boost to in-game visuals. GoldenEye's impending Xbox release will support 4K resolution--a heavy upgrade over the game's original 320x237 resolution on the Nintendo 64--complete with 16:9 aspect ratio support, better frame rates, and achievements.

Multiplayer is also included, but the Xbox version only has split-screen local MP. Online multiplayer is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch Online version. What's interesting is the Switch version is actually the native N64 game with the added bonus of online multiplayer (an active NSO subscription is required to access the game and play it online, though).

What's even better is GoldenEye is coming to Xbox Game Pass and will be added to the Rare Replay collection. If you already have the Rare Replay compendium you'll get access to the game for free.

"25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate - even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

"GoldenEye 007 will be made available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as part of Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, players who own a digital copy of Rare Replay, the 30-game compilation of classics from the award-winning studio behind GoldenEye 007's original release, will be able to download and enjoy the game free of charge."

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

