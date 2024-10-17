Analogue 3D is a new Nintendo 64 console that can play every N64 game in 4K without emulation

The new Analogue 3D is an N64 console engineered in FPGA with zero emulation, and it can output in 4K with a look that replicates the feel of a CRT TV.

The Analogue 3D is not an official Nintendo product or release; it is a 100% compatible recreation of the classic Nintendo 64 or N64 console engineered in FPGA. This Field-Programmable Gate Array hardware is capable of recreating or emulating retro hardware with improved accuracy without the need for software emulation.

With hardware patents expiring and not actual code being replicated or copied, this is enough to avoid copyright infringement. The Analogue 3D features a custom UI and operating system with 4K VRR output over HDMI and Bluetooth controller support. It even includes Wi-Fi.

It's also region-free, meaning it can play every Nintendo 64 cartridge - no matter its source, with NTSC and PAL support. In addition to pixel-perfect upscaling or rendering N64 games in 4K, the console includes Original Display Modes that provide "meticulously reproduced, virtually indistinguishable recreations of CRT displays." Simply pop in a game like GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, or Super Mario 64, and you're good to go.

With a look inspired by the Nintendo 64's design, the Analogue 3D is shaping up to be a retro gamer's dream come true. The creators of the Analogue 3D have even partnered with 8BitDo to create the new Bluetooth 8BitDo 64 Controller, which presents the classic N64 'trident' controller design using a more modern shape and layout.

"Analogue 3D represents a milestone in video game preservation: it's not only the world's first reimagining of an N64 - but the world's first 100% compatible recreation of an N64," the official description reads. "Analogue spent nearly 4 years engineering it in FPGA. No more incompatibilities found in software emulation like input lag, graphic/audio inaccuracies, timing/frame rate issues and more. For the first time, you can re-experience the N64 exactly as it was meant to be, without compromise."

Pre-orders for the Analogue 3D console and 8BitDo 64 Controller open on October 21st. The Analogue 3D will cost $249.99 USD, and the 8BitDo 64 Controller will cost $39.99 USD.