This iconic Nintendo 64 game has just been decompiled, full PC port is on the way

Another Nintendo 64 game has been decompiled, and it's Rare's iconic 3D platformer Banjo-Kazooie. This means we should be getting a native PC port soon.

Last year, we reported on one of the most iconic releases from the Nintendo 64 era, Perfect Dark, receiving a PC port. With support for keyboard and mouse controls, 4K resolution, and the option to improve texture quality and other features, it was similar to the 'native' PC versions of Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

This was possible by decompiling the code from the original games to the more PC-friendly 'C' language. The result is that these games can be run without emulation, with greater support for modern hardware and displays. And now, another classic game from the Nintendo 64 era has been decompiled: the fan-favorite Banjo Kazooie.

Released in 1997, Banjo Kazooie from Rare is a 3D platformer similar to Super Mario 64 set in a stylized and comedic fairy tale world. Many view the game as one of the N64's best, and with its code successfully decompiled, it's only a matter of time before a full PC port arrives.

However, like the PC versions of Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda, and Perfect Dark, running the game will still require a copy (or ROM) of the original to distribute the decompiled code and "PC ports" of these classic games. All art and music are omitted. These ports use assets from ROMs to create fully playable PC versions.

With decompiled code, modders can create a PC version of the game that runs natively on widescreen, in 4K, and with an uncapped frame rate. It also allows for the implementation of ray-tracing mods, texture overhauls, and even the ability for modders to remix or create new levels.

It's worth noting that Banjo Kazooie has already been officially ported to the Xbox and is also available as part of Nintendo's Nintendo 64 library for the Switch.