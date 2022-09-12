343 Industries founder Bonnie Ross leaves the studio
343 Industries founder Bonnie Ross leaves the studio after 15 years of Halo games and has cited family medical issues as the reason for her departure.
343 Industries founder Bonnie Ross is leaving the studio due to family medical issues.
After 15 years with the Halo franchise and founding the current stewards of the series, Bonnie Ross is leaving the studio that she helped create.
"While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue," Ross announced on Twitter.
"I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of the universe that I love.
"Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support. Halo's future is bright. I cannot wait for all of you to experience what we have in store -- and to cheer alongside you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championship in October!"
Ross is the highest profile departure for 343 Industries to date. No one is above Ross as 343 Industries--she was the head of the studio and served as corporate vice president for Microsoft for years.
Ross' departure follows others including Nicolas "Sparth" Bouvier, a concept artist who helped shape Halo worlds, and Jerry Hook, a long-time Xbox veteran who helped shape the early days of Xbox LIVE and worked on Halo Infinite's online systems.
Many talented designers and developers have left 343 Industries in recent years possibly due to Halo Infinite's tumultuous launch and issues with upper management that have stalled the game's development. interrupted live service progress, and affected the controversial monetization methods the game offers.
The list of 343 departures can be found below:
Major 343 Industries departures
- May 2017 - Studio head Dan Ayoub leaves (worked on Halo for 7 years, executive producer on Reach)
- October 2020 - Studio head Chris Lee leaves
- January 2022 - Halo Infinite lead narrative designer Aaron Linde leaves
- March 2022 - Senior multiplayer systems designer Andrew Witts leaves
- May 2022 - Jerry Hook, who helped design online systems for Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Infinite, leaves
- July 2022 - Four former Halo Infinite devs and 343 Industries employees (including Jerry Hook) form new studio Jar of Sparks for NetEase
- July 2022 - Nicolas Bouvier aka "Sparth," who helped lead artistic vision for Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Infinite via concept art and art direction, leaves the studio
- July 2022 - Multiplayer designer Tyler Ensrude leaves the company after 5 years of designing maps for Halo Infinite
- September 20202 - Studio head Bonnie Ross leaves due to family medical issues after 15 years of Halo
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Assassin's Creed franchise hits 200 million sales worldwide
- < PREVIOUS STORY: CapFrameX updated: AMD Zen 4, Intel Raptor Lake, Arc GPUs supported