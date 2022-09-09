Gamers really want NetherRealm to make Marvel vs DC fighting game

NetherRealm's Ed Boon just ran a poll asking gamers what they want to see next, and the winning answer is very interesting.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Since Mortal Kombat 11's release in 2019, NetherRealm has been steadily working on its next project. Many have speculated on what it will be; possibly Injustice 3? Mortal Kombat 12? Or something new? NetherRealm isn't ready to say just yet--and they did a funny MK12 leak spoof back in January--but head honcho Ed Boon isn't afraid to ask what fans are hoping to see.

The poll had four responses: Injustice 3, a Marvel game, Marvel vs DC, and the next Mortal Kombat. The most popular answer is a Marvel vs DC fighting game with 35.4% of the votes, which represents about 18,854 people's votes. This is pretty interesting and could change up the framework quite a bit. We've seen Capcom do excellent work with Marvel fighting games and NetherRealm's Injustice duo of games has made stellar work of the DC franchise.

Right now Disney and Marvel are making significant investments into gaming by greenlighting a plethora of free-to-play, mobile, and premium games across a wide spectrum--Midnight Suns, the new Captain America x Black Panther game, EA's reported Iron Man game. I can't think of a better way to immortalize the Marvel brand than to let NetherRealm tackle it...however they may not be that interested in helping a competing comic property.

In any case, there's evidence that Mortal Kombat 12 will be NetherRealm's latest game.

Back in July 2021, NetherRealm confirmed its next game was entering production. Back during that time, we reported that NetherRealm's job listings strongly suggested MK12 was the next title; the company had been hiring a senior gameplay software engineer to "work as part of the programming team behind the Mortal Kombat franchise."

What's also interesting is that NetherRealm had been hiring for roles to help its "aggressive push" into mobile gaming.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently confirmed that WB Games would not be sold, and that its properties and games are doing quite well so far. MultiVersus, the new F2P battler that takes cues from Super Smash Bros,, has amassed 20 million players since launch. LEGO Star Wars is also doing exceptionally well.