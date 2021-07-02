All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NetherRealm's next game might be Mortal Kombat 12, not Injustice 3

NetherRealm is totally finished with Mortal Kombat 11, confirms it's now totally focused on its next project (Inustice 3? MK12?)

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 2 2021 4:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After two years of fighters, story updates, and a next-gen port, NetherRealm is totally finished with Mortal Kombat 11 and is looking to its next game.

NetherRealm today confirmed it's now focusing exclusively on its next unannounced project. Mortal Kombat 11's development and future content has ended, the devs said. The studio didn't confirm what it's working on, but fans speculate it could be Injustice 3--so far NetherRealm's development cadence has switched back and forth between Injustice and Mortal Kombat.

However, new job listings for NetherRealm suggest Mortal Kombat 12 is the next game. The studio is currently hiring a bunch of new talent, including a senior gameplay software engineer "to work as part of the programming team behind the Mortal Kombat franchise." These job listings were posted last month.

Others include a cinematics artist to help with motion capture cinematics, and a producer to "oversee the assigned portions of the development team on one or more AAA projects."

These job listings are recent and were posted last month.

We should also expect a mobile port of whatever the dev is working on. NetherRealm is also hiring a mobile product manager to help its "aggressive push" into mobile gaming.

It's entirely possible that NetherRealm is working on both Injustice 3 and Mortal Kombat 12 in parallel with one another. Most game devs work on multiple projects at the same time, so keep that in mind too.

NetherRealm's next game might be Mortal Kombat 12, not Injustice 3 665 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$21.71$21.71$34.86
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/2/2021 at 3:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:careers.wbgames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.