NetherRealm's next game might be Mortal Kombat 12, not Injustice 3

After two years of fighters, story updates, and a next-gen port, NetherRealm is totally finished with Mortal Kombat 11 and is looking to its next game.

NetherRealm today confirmed it's now focusing exclusively on its next unannounced project. Mortal Kombat 11's development and future content has ended, the devs said. The studio didn't confirm what it's working on, but fans speculate it could be Injustice 3--so far NetherRealm's development cadence has switched back and forth between Injustice and Mortal Kombat.

However, new job listings for NetherRealm suggest Mortal Kombat 12 is the next game. The studio is currently hiring a bunch of new talent, including a senior gameplay software engineer "to work as part of the programming team behind the Mortal Kombat franchise." These job listings were posted last month.

Others include a cinematics artist to help with motion capture cinematics, and a producer to "oversee the assigned portions of the development team on one or more AAA projects."

We should also expect a mobile port of whatever the dev is working on. NetherRealm is also hiring a mobile product manager to help its "aggressive push" into mobile gaming.

It's entirely possible that NetherRealm is working on both Injustice 3 and Mortal Kombat 12 in parallel with one another. Most game devs work on multiple projects at the same time, so keep that in mind too.