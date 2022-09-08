Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD FSR 2.1 launches, inside of Farming Simulator 22's new 1.7.1 patch

AMD FSR 2.1 reduces shimmering and ghosting, launches in Farming Simulator 22 and its new 1.7.1 patch. FSR 2.0 is now in 20 games, with 45 games announced.

AMD FSR 2.1 launches, inside of Farming Simulator 22's new 1.7.1 patch
Published Sep 8, 2022 8:45 PM CDT
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Farming Simulator 22 received its new 1.7.1 patch that includes the very latest version of FSR, with FSR 2.1 debuting and being compared, in Farming Simulator 22. Check it out:

AMD FSR 2.1 launches, inside of Farming Simulator 22's new 1.7.1 patch 13 | TweakTown.com

AMD FSR 2.1 running Farming Simulator 22 -- FSR 2.0 vs FSR 2.1 side-by-side

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD themselves released a cropped screenshot as well as a video uploaded to YouTube below, which shows Farming Simulator 22 running with AMD FSR 2.1 comparing FSR 2.0 up against FSR 2.1 in an ultimate FidelityFX Super Resolution battle.

AMD also reminds gamers that FSR 2.0 delivers up to 1.4x more performance in Farming Simulator 22 in 4K on the "Very High" preset, and FSR 2.1 set to "Performance" mode. AMD was using a mid-range Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card, where the GPU was running Farming Simulator 22 at 4K and a very impressive 150FPS average with FSR 2.1 enabled, and 105FPS average with FSR 2.0 disabled.

AMD FSR 2.0 vs FSR 2.1 running Farming Simulator at 4K "Very High" with FSR set to "Performance"

We do have some small changes to the new FSR 2.1 update, with AMD updating the algorithm but the FSR 2 API hasn't changed. We have some small bugs being squashed, with AMD noting that it has included animated textures, spark, and smoke particles to the sample data. AMD notes that game developers should look into Reactive Mask, which makes sure that the best qualtiy upscaling is applied.

AMD FSR 2.0 is now powering 20 games, with 45 games in the pipeline to get FSR 2.x in some form. We have seen FSR pushed out as open source, so these games are just the games with official FSR support... modders are adding AMD FSR support into games that don't have FSR, or even some games that are exclusively using NVIDIA DLSS. It's good to see AMD continuing to push work into FSR, with Farming Simulator 22 being the game of choice for debuting the very latest version of FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 technology (FSR 2.1).

AMD also notes that the new FSR 2.1 patch is available for Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.0, 4.27, and 4.26 plugins.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT (RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio 16G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1203.88
$1203.88$1202.90$1252.15
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2022 at 7:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.