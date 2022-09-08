AMD FSR 2.1 launches, inside of Farming Simulator 22's new 1.7.1 patch

Farming Simulator 22 received its new 1.7.1 patch that includes the very latest version of FSR, with FSR 2.1 debuting and being compared, in Farming Simulator 22. Check it out:

AMD FSR 2.1 running Farming Simulator 22 -- FSR 2.0 vs FSR 2.1 side-by-side

AMD themselves released a cropped screenshot as well as a video uploaded to YouTube below, which shows Farming Simulator 22 running with AMD FSR 2.1 comparing FSR 2.0 up against FSR 2.1 in an ultimate FidelityFX Super Resolution battle.

AMD also reminds gamers that FSR 2.0 delivers up to 1.4x more performance in Farming Simulator 22 in 4K on the "Very High" preset, and FSR 2.1 set to "Performance" mode. AMD was using a mid-range Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card, where the GPU was running Farming Simulator 22 at 4K and a very impressive 150FPS average with FSR 2.1 enabled, and 105FPS average with FSR 2.0 disabled.

AMD FSR 2.0 vs FSR 2.1 running Farming Simulator at 4K "Very High" with FSR set to "Performance"

We do have some small changes to the new FSR 2.1 update, with AMD updating the algorithm but the FSR 2 API hasn't changed. We have some small bugs being squashed, with AMD noting that it has included animated textures, spark, and smoke particles to the sample data. AMD notes that game developers should look into Reactive Mask, which makes sure that the best qualtiy upscaling is applied.

AMD FSR 2.0 is now powering 20 games, with 45 games in the pipeline to get FSR 2.x in some form. We have seen FSR pushed out as open source, so these games are just the games with official FSR support... modders are adding AMD FSR support into games that don't have FSR, or even some games that are exclusively using NVIDIA DLSS. It's good to see AMD continuing to push work into FSR, with Farming Simulator 22 being the game of choice for debuting the very latest version of FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 technology (FSR 2.1).

AMD also notes that the new FSR 2.1 patch is available for Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.0, 4.27, and 4.26 plugins.