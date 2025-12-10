AMD FSR Redstone supported games list, here's all 200+ titles

AMD has announced and launched FSR 'Redstone,' which is a suite of four AI-powered technologies designed to improve PC gaming performance and image fidelity. Exclusive to RDNA 4, we've already seen one of the significant components of FSR 'Redstone' arrive alongside the latest generation of Radeon graphics cards with the AI-powered FSR 4 Super Resolution.
However, as FSR 'Redstone' introduces AI-powered FSR Upscaling (what we previously called FSR 4), FSR Frame FSR Generation, FSR Ray Regeneration, and FSR Radiance Caching, all FSR technologies now fall under the AMD FSR banner - including the older FSR 3.1 Super Resolution for RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 GPUs, which is now called FSR Upscaling (Analytical).
And with AMD confirming that over 200 games will be getting FSR Upscaling (ML) and FSR Frame Generation (ML) support by the end of the year, if you've got an RDNA 4 GPU like the Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon RX 9070, or Radeon RX 9070 XT, you've come to the right place. Here's the complete list of FSR 'Redstone' games supporting these new technologies.
Most titles with FSR 'Redstone' support, including FSR Upscaling (ML) and FSR Frame Generation (ML), have this feature enabled via the AMD Adrenalin Software upscaling upgrade feature that overrides existing FSR in-game settings with the newer AI-powered versions. There are still some titles with native in-game FSR 'Redstone' support, which are highlighted in the following list. Only a single title currently supports FSR Ray Regeneration: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.
FSR Upscaling (ML) or FSR 4 Games: Native In-Game
- Battlefield 6
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- DAIMON BLADES
- Deathground
- Dying Light: The Beast
- EXFIL
- FBC: Firebreak
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Lost Rift
- Mortal Online 2
- No More Room in Hell 2
- Prologue: Go Wayback!
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
- The Last Caretaker
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Titan Quest II
- Whiskerwood
- Winter Survival
FSR Upscaling (ML) or FSR 4 Games: Adrenalin Software Override
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition
- Anno 117: Pax Romana
- ARC Raiders
- Arena Breakout: Infinite
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Assetto Corsa Rally
- Automate It: Factory Puzzle
- Backroom Company
- Bellwright
- Beyond Hanwell
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Blades of Fire
- Bleak Haven
- Borderlands 4
- Brickadia
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Car Dealer Simulator
- Caravan SandWitch
- Cash Cleaner Simulator
- Celestial Empire
- Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone
- Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids
- Code Alkonost: Awakening of Evil
- Commandos: Origins
- Confronted
- Creatures of Ava
- Cursed Halls
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DAVY x JONES
- Deadzone: Rogue
- Death Relives
- Deceit 2
- Deedlee Doo! Carkour!
- Delta Force - Black Hawk Down
- DON'T SCREAM
- Dragonkin: The Banished
- Driving Life
- DUCKSIDE
- Dungeon Stalkers
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- Echoes of the End
- Empyreal
- Enotria: The Last Song
- Ertugrul of Ulukayin
- Eternal Strands
- EVE Online
- EVERSPACE 2
- F1 24
- F1 25
- Farlight 84
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fellowship
- Fera: The Sundered Tribes
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
- FlipScapes
- Forest Doesn't Care
- Fort Solis
- FragPunk
- Frostpunk 2
- Funko Fusion
- Game of Thrones: Kingsroad
- Gaming Cafe Simulator
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- God of War Ragnarök
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
- Greedland
- Hell is Us
- HELLBREAK
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Incursion Red River
- INDUSTRIA 2 (demo)
- InFlux Redux
- inZOI
- KARMA: The Dark World
- Keeper
- Kegan
- Killing Floor 3
- Kristala
- Leaf Blower Co.
- Legacy: Steel & Sorcery
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Liminalcore
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Manor Lords
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mecha BREAK
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- METAL EDEN
- MindsEye
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nachtmahr
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- New Home: Medieval Village
- New World: Aeternum
- Night of the Dead
- Nightingale
- NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
- Off The Grid
- Otherskin
- PANICORE
- Pax Dei
- Pine Harbor
- Planetaries
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Project Motor Racing
- QANGA
- Quantum Sleeper
- Ranch Simulator - Build, Farm, Hunt
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Rem Survival
- REMNANT II
- RENNSPORT
- Revenge of the Savage Planet
- RoadCraft
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat - Enhanced Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - Enhanced Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl - Enhanced Edition
- Satisfactory
- Seafarer: The Ship Sim
- Ships At Sea
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- SILENT HILL 2
- SILENT HILL f
- Slitterhead
- SMITE 2
- Space Engineers 2
- Spirit of the North 2
- Spirit X Strike
- Split Fiction
- Splitgate 2
- Squad
- Star Overdrive
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- Steel Seed
- Stellar Blade
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Storage Hunter Simulator
- STORROR Parkour Pro
- Supermoves
- Supraworld
- SurrounDead
- Tactical Vengeance: Play The Games
- Tales of Wind Online
- Tempest Rising
- The Alters
- The Axis Unseen
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- THE FINALS
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- The Midnight Walk
- The Sinking City Remastered
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- There Exists Nobody
- Torque Drift 2
- Until Dawn
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.
- War Thunder
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Wild Assault
- Wreckfest 2
- WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
- Wuthering Waves
FSR Frame Generation (ML) Games (Native * and Driver Override)
- ARC Raiders
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7*
- Cash Cleaner Simulator
- Cronos: The New Dawn*
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathground*
- EXFIL*
- F1 25
- Farming Simulator 25
- God of War Ragnarök
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
- Hell is Us
- Hogwarts Legacy
- INDUSTRIA 2 (demo)
- Keeper
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Marvel Rivals
- No More Room in Hell 2*
- Project Motor Racing
- Qanga
- Rem Survival
- Ships At Sea
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide*
- Squad
- THE FINALS
- The Last Caretaker*
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Titan Quest II*
- Winter Survival*
- Wreckfest 2
- Wuthering Waves