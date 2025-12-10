AMD FSR Redstone supported games list, here's all 200+ titles

TL;DR: AMD's FSR Redstone is an AI-driven suite exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, enhancing PC gaming performance and image quality with technologies like FSR Upscaling, Frame Generation, Ray Regeneration, and Radiance Caching. Over 200 games will support these AI-powered features by year-end, boosting visuals on Radeon RX 9000 series cards.

AMD has announced and launched FSR 'Redstone,' which is a suite of four AI-powered technologies designed to improve PC gaming performance and image fidelity. Exclusive to RDNA 4, we've already seen one of the significant components of FSR 'Redstone' arrive alongside the latest generation of Radeon graphics cards with the AI-powered FSR 4 Super Resolution.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

However, as FSR 'Redstone' introduces AI-powered FSR Upscaling (what we previously called FSR 4), FSR Frame FSR Generation, FSR Ray Regeneration, and FSR Radiance Caching, all FSR technologies now fall under the AMD FSR banner - including the older FSR 3.1 Super Resolution for RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 GPUs, which is now called FSR Upscaling (Analytical).

And with AMD confirming that over 200 games will be getting FSR Upscaling (ML) and FSR Frame Generation (ML) support by the end of the year, if you've got an RDNA 4 GPU like the Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon RX 9070, or Radeon RX 9070 XT, you've come to the right place. Here's the complete list of FSR 'Redstone' games supporting these new technologies.

Read more: AMD FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to new Radeon driver

Most titles with FSR 'Redstone' support, including FSR Upscaling (ML) and FSR Frame Generation (ML), have this feature enabled via the AMD Adrenalin Software upscaling upgrade feature that overrides existing FSR in-game settings with the newer AI-powered versions. There are still some titles with native in-game FSR 'Redstone' support, which are highlighted in the following list. Only a single title currently supports FSR Ray Regeneration: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

FSR Upscaling (ML) or FSR 4 Games: Native In-Game

Battlefield 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Cronos: The New Dawn

DAIMON BLADES

Deathground

Dying Light: The Beast

EXFIL

FBC: Firebreak

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Lost Rift

Mortal Online 2

No More Room in Hell 2

Prologue: Go Wayback!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

The Last Caretaker

The Outer Worlds 2

Titan Quest II

Whiskerwood

Winter Survival

FSR Upscaling (ML) or FSR 4 Games: Adrenalin Software Override

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition

Anno 117: Pax Romana

ARC Raiders

Arena Breakout: Infinite

ARK: Survival Ascended

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assetto Corsa Rally

Automate It: Factory Puzzle

Backroom Company

Bellwright

Beyond Hanwell

Black Myth: Wukong

Blades of Fire

Bleak Haven

Borderlands 4

Brickadia

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Warzone

Car Dealer Simulator

Caravan SandWitch

Cash Cleaner Simulator

Celestial Empire

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone

Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids

Code Alkonost: Awakening of Evil

Commandos: Origins

Confronted

Creatures of Ava

Cursed Halls

Cyberpunk 2077

DAVY x JONES

Deadzone: Rogue

Death Relives

Deceit 2

Deedlee Doo! Carkour!

Delta Force - Black Hawk Down

DON'T SCREAM

Dragonkin: The Banished

Driving Life

DUCKSIDE

Dungeon Stalkers

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

Echoes of the End

Empyreal

Enotria: The Last Song

Ertugrul of Ulukayin

Eternal Strands

EVE Online

EVERSPACE 2

F1 24

F1 25

Farlight 84

Farming Simulator 25

Fellowship

Fera: The Sundered Tribes

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

FlipScapes

Forest Doesn't Care

Fort Solis

FragPunk

Frostpunk 2

Funko Fusion

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Gaming Cafe Simulator

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT

God of War Ragnarök

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced

Greedland

Hell is Us

HELLBREAK

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Incursion Red River

INDUSTRIA 2 (demo)

InFlux Redux

inZOI

KARMA: The Dark World

Keeper

Kegan

Killing Floor 3

Kristala

Leaf Blower Co.

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Liminalcore

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Mafia: The Old Country

Manor Lords

Marvel Rivals

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mecha BREAK

MechWarrior 5: Clans

METAL EDEN

MindsEye

Monster Hunter Wilds

Mortal Kombat 1

Nachtmahr

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

New Home: Medieval Village

New World: Aeternum

Night of the Dead

Nightingale

NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black

Off The Grid

Otherskin

PANICORE

Pax Dei

Pine Harbor

Planetaries

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Project Motor Racing

QANGA

Quantum Sleeper

Ranch Simulator - Build, Farm, Hunt

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Rem Survival

REMNANT II

RENNSPORT

Revenge of the Savage Planet

RoadCraft

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat - Enhanced Edition

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - Enhanced Edition

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl - Enhanced Edition

Satisfactory

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Ships At Sea

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

SILENT HILL 2

SILENT HILL f

Slitterhead

SMITE 2

Space Engineers 2

Spirit of the North 2

Spirit X Strike

Split Fiction

Splitgate 2

Squad

Star Overdrive

Star Wars Outlaws

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Steel Seed

Stellar Blade

Still Wakes the Deep

Storage Hunter Simulator

STORROR Parkour Pro

Supermoves

Supraworld

SurrounDead

Tactical Vengeance: Play The Games

Tales of Wind Online

Tempest Rising

The Alters

The Axis Unseen

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

THE FINALS

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The Midnight Walk

The Sinking City Remastered

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

There Exists Nobody

Torque Drift 2

Until Dawn

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

War Thunder

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Wild Assault

Wreckfest 2

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

Wuthering Waves

FSR Frame Generation (ML) Games (Native * and Driver Override)