Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

4 new Assassin's Creed games coming, including one set in Japan

Ubisoft plans to reveal three new Assassin's Creed games soon, including Mirage, Neo, and Red, a new chapter in Assassin's Creed Infinity set in Japan.

4 new Assassin's Creed games coming, including one set in Japan
Published Sep 6, 2022 4:52 PM CDT
2 minutes & 11 seconds read time

Ubisoft will show off four new Assassin's Creed games during its special Ubisoft Forward event on September 10, sources have told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier and TryHard's Tom Henderson.

4 new Assassin's Creed games coming, including one set in Japan 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Ubisoft has ambitious plans for the Assassin's Creed series and is ready to start branching off into mobile while executing on Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will be the franchise's games-as-a-platform ecosystem. The first game will be Assassin's Creed Mirage, a smaller-scale game compared to Valhalla that is set during 8th century Baghdad and stars Basim, one of the titular characters of 2020's mainline game. Mirage is expected to launch in 2023.

The other three games are where Ubisoft starts differentiating its slate. There's two main games and then one mobile game. The first main game is codenamed Red, and will be set in Japan, possibly with samurai-style armors and playable male/female protagonists. Red is being developed by Ubisoft's Quebec team.

The second main game is codenamed Hexe, a direct nod to witchcraft and sorcery, is set during the brutal and bloody Holy Roman Empire witch trials that burned through 17th century Europe. That game is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal.

Both Red and Hexe will be a part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is to be Ubisoft's very own live service infrastructure for the series. The idea is to use AC Infinity as a kind of launcher or storefront that hosts individualized games that can be purchased and played separately. In this way you could conceptualize AC Infinity acting as a store that sells games as DLC modules of a sort--except they'd be fully-fledged games instead of expansions or bite-sized updates.

Then there's the mobile game that is codenamed Jade, which is to be set in China. It's likely that Tencent is corroborating closely with Ubisoft on this particular project; Tencent also acquired stock in Ubisoft's largest shareholder.

This brings the grand total of in-development Assassin's Creed projects to six; the four games mentioned here alongside new Assassin's Creed Valhalla content, as well as Project Nexus, a VR-based game that ties into the franchise's fictional Animus.

Ubisoft has yet to announce anything other than Assassin's Creed Mirage, which was recently leaked. The other games remain speculative but based on the sources involved we're betting they'll be at the show.

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$37.58
$15.00$17.70$44.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/6/2022 at 4:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, tryhardguides.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.