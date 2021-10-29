Assassin's Creed Infinity is a huge, innovative premium paid game

Ubisoft gives slightly more details about its new never-ending Assassin's Creed Infinity game.

The next Assassin's Creed game is called Infinity, and it's rumored to be a huge live game that's more of a platform versus a standalone release. Now Ubisoft confirms Infinity won't be a free-to-play experience but instead will be a paid, premium game similar to other mainline titles.

"Infinity will not be a free-to-play. This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already love in other Assassin's Creed games right from the start," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a recent Q2'22 earnings call.

"It's going to be a huge game, but with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we've published in the past."

Guillemot's words confirm Infinity will reflect newer series staples like live services, monetization, open-world exploration, lots of content, and an overarching storyline with historical significance.

There's no word whether or not multiplayer would be included this time around. All modern Assassin's Creed including Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla have all been singleplayer games monetized with in-game microtransactions. Infinity could bring live multiplayer back to the series.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet says that all Assassin's Creed games will have premium content over time, and underlines Valhalla's second year of expansion content:

"For this important product we're happy to have among the best talents among the Quebec and Montreal studios joining forces for that great game, but it's still at the early stage of development so we can't say anything more.

"You should expect meaningful paid content coming in the next years ever year with strong solo narrative experiences on Assassin's Creed in general."

In other news, Ubisoft says Valhalla is the second-most profitable game in its 35-year history.