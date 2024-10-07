Ubisoft is focusing on two main goals: open-world adventures and games-as-a-service experiences

Will Ubisoft go private? The company won't say, but it did reiterate its two main goals for gaming: open-world adventures and native live service games.

Ubisoft has two main goals right now: open-world adventures like Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, and live games like Rainbow Six Siege.

Reports say that Ubisoft could go private in a bid to better control its business, with the Guillemot family teaming up with Tencent to buy out all existing shares. No one knows exactly what will happen, but Ubisoft's core focus remains the same as it has been for a while: open-world games and live services.

We've heard as much from the publisher's executive management, who have frequently discussed this dual-pronged approach to investors and analysts. Now the company has reiterated this business plan in a formal response to the share buyout rumors. Ubisoft stock has rallied since the reports, increasing by up to 40% from €10.74 to a peak of €15.07 on Monday, October 7.

A Ubisoft spokesperson gave a statement to told video game publication VGC discussing the rumors while also reiterating the publisher's set path.

"Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company. It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate. "The Company reiterates that management is currently focused on executing its strategy, centred on two core verticals - Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences."

This approach informs gamers on what to expect from Ubisoft moving forward, which is technically more of the same.

Ubisoft is currently enacting a thorough executive-level review of the company's business units in an effort to determine greater efficiencies and tighten up spending while re-appropriating focus on more guaranteed bets. Star Wars Outlaws underperformed, and Ubisoft doesn't want any other games to do the same if they can help it--hence why Assassin's Creed Shadows had been delayed out of the holiday 2024 season.

Reports indicate that Ubisoft had originally planned to release 10 Assassin's Creed products in the next 5 years, with a mix of remasters, new AAA experiences, and even a mobile game among these titles.

What's perhaps most interesting about Ubisoft's plan is how it melds both live service elements and its open-world adventures together. Starting with the release of Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft started baking in optional in-game purchases that would essentially make the game easier to play (this is something that I predicted in 2017).

Expect this to continue moving forward, especially with Ubisoft's new ambitious games-as-a-platform Assassin's Creed Infinity, which aims to be a kind of storefront, launcher, and proprietary games client all mixed into one.