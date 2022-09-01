Store
Ubisoft announces the next Assassin's Creed game

Following major leaks and months of speculation, Ubisoft has officially announced the next Assassin's Creed game and confirmed a Sept 10 reveal date.

Published Sep 1, 2022 4:15 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Following months of leaks and speculation, Ubisoft has officially announced the next Assassin's Creed game.

Ubisoft announces the next Assassin's Creed game 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The reports were right: The next Assassin's Creed game is called Mirage. Ubisoft announced the game in a recent Tweet and also released a bit of concept/key art for Assassin's Creed Mirage. While no other details were outlined, the game will be revealed during its delayed Ubisoft Forward stream event on September 10 at 12PM PST/3PM EST.

Ubisoft's confirmation goes a long way, but the publisher isn't ready to announce other details about Assassin's Creed Mirage. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who broke the news months back, the recent report got a few details wrong.

Mirage is set to star Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla and will be a smaller-scale game. Mirage was originally supposed to be a DLC for AC Valhalla, which has become the longest-supported Assassin's Creed game to date due to complications with Mirage and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity; these games were delayed and Valhalla had to pick up the slack in between releases.

Bloomberg's report also states that Mirage will break away from Ubisoft's newer grindy collect-a-thon structure and instead be like an old-school Assassin's Creed game. Mirage is expected to shed itself of major RPG elements and hack-and-slash action based fighting, with a deeper focus on stealth-based combat. In short, Mirage will be like the older AC games that existing before Origins changed the mold forever.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

