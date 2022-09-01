Ubisoft announces the next Assassin's Creed game

Following major leaks and months of speculation, Ubisoft has officially announced the next Assassin's Creed game and confirmed a Sept 10 reveal date.

The reports were right: The next Assassin's Creed game is called Mirage. Ubisoft announced the game in a recent Tweet and also released a bit of concept/key art for Assassin's Creed Mirage. While no other details were outlined, the game will be revealed during its delayed Ubisoft Forward stream event on September 10 at 12PM PST/3PM EST.

Ubisoft's confirmation goes a long way, but the publisher isn't ready to announce other details about Assassin's Creed Mirage. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who broke the news months back, the recent report got a few details wrong.

Mirage is set to star Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla and will be a smaller-scale game. Mirage was originally supposed to be a DLC for AC Valhalla, which has become the longest-supported Assassin's Creed game to date due to complications with Mirage and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity; these games were delayed and Valhalla had to pick up the slack in between releases.

Bloomberg's report also states that Mirage will break away from Ubisoft's newer grindy collect-a-thon structure and instead be like an old-school Assassin's Creed game. Mirage is expected to shed itself of major RPG elements and hack-and-slash action based fighting, with a deeper focus on stealth-based combat. In short, Mirage will be like the older AC games that existing before Origins changed the mold forever.