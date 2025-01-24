Ubisoft unveils Animus Hub, a COD-style launcher for every Assassin's Creed game

Ubisoft has unveiled Assassin's Creed Infinity, or the Animus Hub, a new Call of Duty-style launcher that is a one-stop-shop for every AC game.

Ubisoft has officially unveiled the Animus Hub, a new Call of Duty HQ-style launcher that is designed to provide Assassin's Creed players with a single place to access all the latest Assassin's Creed games.

The Animus Hub was originally codenamed "Assassin's Creed Infinity" but was later rebranded to the Animus Hub, and for those unfamiliar with the Call of Duty HQ launcher, the Animus Hub will be a seamless entry point for all of the latest Assassin's Creed games as players will be able to access a timeline of recent heroes within the franchise.

As GameRant brilliantly points out, the Animus Hub represents Ubisoft's commitment to reimagining how players interact with the franchise, and by creating an HQ launcher for AC and naming it the Animus Hub has elevated the in-game animus from being a simple plot device to a fully interactable experience. Ubisoft explains in its blog post the Animus Hub isn't a stand-alone launcher and will be fully integrated into the latest Assassin's Creed release, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and all future Assassin's Creed games.

AC Games Available in Animus Hub at Release

AC Origins

AC Odyssey

AC Valhalla

AC Mirage

AC Shadows

The Animus Hub will give players access to Period 2 titles, which are listed below. Obviously, a player must already own each of the Assassin's Creed titles for access to be granted through the hub, and if they own a disc-version of the game, the Animus Hub will require a player to insert the disk of the game they want to play before it can be launched. For those wondering about Period 1 titles, Ubisoft writes Assassin'sw Creed tiles released prior to Origins aren't currently supported, but "The Hub will continue to evolve going forward, with new features and content rolling out in the months and years to come."

The Animus Hub will launch alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows on March 20, 2025.